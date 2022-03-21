An 11-Year-Old In Ontario Went For A Joyride & Drove Through 2 Fences To Avoid Police
No injuries were reported.
A couple of preteens in Ontario decided to go on a massive joyride that resulted in a police chase and several busted fences (and thankfully, no injuries from anyone involved.)
According to Durham Regional Police, at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, officers responded to a call about a possibly impaired driver heading out of a gas station at Taunton Road and Thickson Road in Whitby.
The Hyundai was registered to an address on Brooklin, and as police were making their way to that address, they saw a car ripping down Anderson Street at about 150 km/h.
Officers @DRPSCWDiv responded to a possible impaired call last night which resulted in a joy ride by an 11-year-driver and his 12-year-old passenger. Luckily no injuries to everyone involved, lots of property damage to several fences and the Hyundai they took.pic.twitter.com/06MnE8AWdZ— Durham Regional Police (@Durham Regional Police) 1647873598
"The officer activated their emergency equipment and made a U-turn to attempt to stop the vehicle," DRPS said and added that police initiated their pursuit.
As the car turned onto Fawcett Avenue, police said that it lost control and went through a fence and right into a backyard.
The car then got back to the street, but as it did, the vehicle almost collided with the police head-on.
The driver was pinned by two responding officers after a second police team attended to the call. But, just before the car chase ended, the driver "smashed through" another fence.
Police shared that the driver of the vehicle was just 11 years old and that the driver was accompanied by a 12-year-old.
"No injuries were sustained as a result of the pursuit and there was minor damage to one cruiser," police reported.
Both the 11-year-old and the 12-year-old were released to their respective parents.