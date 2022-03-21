Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
durham regional police

An 11-Year-Old In Ontario Went For A Joyride & Drove Through 2 Fences To Avoid Police

No injuries were reported.

Durham Regional Police Service vehicles.

Durham Regional Police Service vehicles.

Durham Regional Police Service | Facebook

A couple of preteens in Ontario decided to go on a massive joyride that resulted in a police chase and several busted fences (and thankfully, no injuries from anyone involved.)

According to Durham Regional Police, at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, officers responded to a call about a possibly impaired driver heading out of a gas station at Taunton Road and Thickson Road in Whitby.

The Hyundai was registered to an address on Brooklin, and as police were making their way to that address, they saw a car ripping down Anderson Street at about 150 km/h.

"The officer activated their emergency equipment and made a U-turn to attempt to stop the vehicle," DRPS said and added that police initiated their pursuit.

As the car turned onto Fawcett Avenue, police said that it lost control and went through a fence and right into a backyard.

The car then got back to the street, but as it did, the vehicle almost collided with the police head-on.

The driver was pinned by two responding officers after a second police team attended to the call. But, just before the car chase ended, the driver "smashed through" another fence.

Police shared that the driver of the vehicle was just 11 years old and that the driver was accompanied by a 12-year-old.

"No injuries were sustained as a result of the pursuit and there was minor damage to one cruiser," police reported.

Both the 11-year-old and the 12-year-old were released to their respective parents.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...