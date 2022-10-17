A Man Has Been Charged After A Fatal Ajax Stabbing & He Was Hit By A Car Right After
Police have charged 33-year-old Chard Patrick.
Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) has charged a man from Ajax with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal stabbing.
On October 15, DRPS responded to an altercation between two men in front of King's Castle Bar and Grill on Westney Road South in Ajax at around 2 a.m., according to a press release.
In a prior release, police said one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man, and right after the altercation, the suspect was hit by a car in the same parking lot.
The 28-year-old stabbing victim was taken to a trauma hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Police are withholding the name of the stabbing victim at the request of his family.
The suspect was also sent to a trauma hospital in the Toronto area with non-life-threatening but serious injuries.
DRPS has identified the suspect as 33-year-old Chard Patrick and said he is in the hospital in stable condition.
The driver of the vehicle that struck him has been charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm.
People who were at the bar or took a video of the incident are asked to come forward and speak with investigators.
"Anyone with new information is asked to contact Det. Mamers of the Major Crimes Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5247."
Information can also be sent anonymously to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online and could be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.
