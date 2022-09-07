NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

durham regional police service

Ontario Teacher Was Caught Speeding In A Community Safety Zone On The First Day Of School

Slow down drivers!

Toronto Associate Editor
The teacher who got stopped by the police for speeding. Right: A police officer on the job.

The teacher who got stopped by the police for speeding. Right: A police officer on the job.

DRPS | Twitter

Usually, the first day of school is a dress-to-impress kind of day, but what happens when that day doesn't go as planned and you end up getting caught for something you might not be proud of?

On Tuesday, Durham Regional Police (DRP) caught a driver speeding in a community safety zone on the first day of school.

The driver was going 95 km/h in a 50km/h zone, meaning they were 45 km/h over the limit, that's pretty fast!

Additionally, the driver speeding in the community safety zone was a teacher.

"First stunt driver of the day......a teacher!! 95 km/hr in a 50km/hr community safety zone," they stated.

The police said they laid numerous charges and referenced Durham Vision Zero at the end of their tweet.

Durham Vision Zone is an initiative to minimize the number of collisions on the roads by "investing in public education, new road safety technologies, increased law enforcement and more—the investment will pay off endlessly for our community because the cost of saving a life is priceless."

The goal of the initiative is to reduce collisions that result in injuries and fatalities by 10% within five years. The program started in 2019 and ends in 2023.

On the same day, the police stopped another driver who was "in a rush to get the kids to school."

This driver was caught speeding 22 km/h in a school zone, that's 72 km/h in a 50km/h zone. They were charged with a $205 fine.

So, watch the speedometer drivers because being late must feel better than a hefty fine.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...