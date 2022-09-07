Ontario Teacher Was Caught Speeding In A Community Safety Zone On The First Day Of School
Slow down drivers!
Usually, the first day of school is a dress-to-impress kind of day, but what happens when that day doesn't go as planned and you end up getting caught for something you might not be proud of?
On Tuesday, Durham Regional Police (DRP) caught a driver speeding in a community safety zone on the first day of school.
The driver was going 95 km/h in a 50km/h zone, meaning they were 45 km/h over the limit, that's pretty fast!
\u201cFirst stunt driver of the day......a teacher!! 95 km/hr in a 50km/hr community safety zone. Numerous charges laid. #durhamvisionzero\u201d— Durham Regional Police (@Durham Regional Police) 1662468856
Additionally, the driver speeding in the community safety zone was a teacher.
"First stunt driver of the day......a teacher!! 95 km/hr in a 50km/hr community safety zone," they stated.
The police said they laid numerous charges and referenced Durham Vision Zero at the end of their tweet.
Durham Vision Zone is an initiative to minimize the number of collisions on the roads by "investing in public education, new road safety technologies, increased law enforcement and more—the investment will pay off endlessly for our community because the cost of saving a life is priceless."
The goal of the initiative is to reduce collisions that result in injuries and fatalities by 10% within five years. The program started in 2019 and ends in 2023.
On the same day, the police stopped another driver who was "in a rush to get the kids to school."
\u201cThis driver was in a rush to get the kids to school and was pulled over for going 72km/hr in a 50km/hr school zone. $205 fine for 22km over. Please obey posted speed limits. #durhamvisionzero\u201d— Durham Regional Police (@Durham Regional Police) 1662466877
This driver was caught speeding 22 km/h in a school zone, that's 72 km/h in a 50km/h zone. They were charged with a $205 fine.
So, watch the speedometer drivers because being late must feel better than a hefty fine.