OPP Busted A Driver For Speeding On The QEW & Said Their Kids Had To Use The Bathroom
Police said there's no excuse.
When you've got to go, make sure you don't pedal to the metal, folks!
Ontario Provincial Police charged someone with stunt driving after allegedly speeding on the Queen Elizabeth Way Highway, and they said their kids had to use the bathroom.
In a tweet, the OPP Highway Safety Division said Niagara OPP stopped a vehicle on the QEW in Lincoln on Monday evening.
"The driver explained they were speeding because 2 of the 3 kids in the car had to use the bathroom," reads the tweet.
The tweet concluded with the hashtags "#NoExcuses" and "#Slowdown."
The speed limit in most areas along the QEW is 100 km/h to 110 km/h, meaning the driver was dinged nearly 60 km/h above the highest posted speed.
In photos posted by OPP, a speed reading of 169 km/hr can be seen on a speed detector, along with a white SUV vehicle attached to a tow truck.
OPP added that the driver was charged in connection with stunt driving.
Ontario's stunt driving laws got stricter not too long ago. Under tougher rules put in place last year, the driver would have had their licence immediately suspended for 30 days, and their vehicle would have been impounded for 14 days.
On top of that, people charged with stunt driving now have to take a driver's improvement course, and now that's an investment of time you can't take back.
In other words, when you have got to go, there's no good excuse for breaking the law.