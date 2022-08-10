NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

A Transport Truck Full Of Live Chickens Rolled Over On The QEW (VIDEO)

Animal activists are calling for an investigation.

Toronto Staff Writer
OPP reporting from the scene. Right: Crates of chickens on the truck.

OPP_HSD | Twitter

Emergency crews were called upon to help after a transport truck loaded with chickens rolled over on the QEW highway this week.

According to OPP Highway Safety Division, the commercial vehicle rolled over westbound near Third Line in Oakville, shutting down three of its lanes for the majority of Tuesday morning.

Officers reported that traffic could only get through on the left shoulder, causing significant delays as crews worked through the hours-long clean-up.

OPP believes that speed was a factor in the accident and the truck's driver has been charged.

Animal Justice, a national animal law non-profit, later took to Twitter to criticize the police's handling of the situation while calling for an "animal cruelty investigation."

"The survivors would have experienced distress from the shock and sustained injuries from the crash itself," their statement reads.

"Animal Justice is filing a complaint with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) and local authorities, requesting that these agencies investigate the circumstances which led to this tragic accident and address the suffering endured by the chickens as a result of the crash," it adds.

CityNews reporter Carl Hanstke also shared a clip of workers unloading the chickens by hand and placing them into plastic cages on the highway.

OPP released an update at around 11:00 a.m., confirming that all lanes had been reopened.

