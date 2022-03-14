A Transport Truck Filled With Live Fish Flipped Over On A Major Toronto Highway (PHOTOS)
Parts of the highway were closed.
It's not every day that you find live fish swimming on the highway, but hey, there's a first for everything.
On Sunday, March 13, the Ontario Police Highway Safety Division tweeted out a video of a transport truck filled with live fish that had flipped on its side along the Highway 404 southbound ramp connected to Highway 401 eastbound.
In the video, Acting Sergeant Timothy Dunnah said the ramp had been closed and Toronto OPP officers were investigating the incident.
"#HWY404 SB ramp to #HWY401 EB. Closed for a transport truck rollover. Minor injuries. Clean-up underway," provincial police tweeted.
#HWY404 SB ramp to #HWY401 EB. Closed for a transport truck rollover. Minor injuries. Clean-up underway. ^tdpic.twitter.com/dNlXvyHgHF— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1647195748
"I'm just going to give you a quick shot of the scene here. We have transport on its side, road markings, where it's left the road, we have livestock inside," Dunnah said, as he panned the camera to show viewers the aftermath of what happened.
Multiple law enforcement vehicles and a fire truck could also be seen on-site.
"We have unfortunately some fish that are out of water," Acting Sgt. Dunnah said in the clip.
The driver of the transport truck carrying the live fish was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
#HWY404 SB ramp to #HWY401 EB remains closed. Good news the truck is back on its wheels. Ramp reopening approximately 4:30pm^tdpic.twitter.com/S6WJYINtjy— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1647200275
Police tweeted updates during the day about the situation, including some photos too to show just how fishy the scene turned out to be.
"#HWY404 SB ramp to #HWY401 EB remains closed. Good news the truck is back on its wheels. Ramp reopening approximately 4:30pm," they tweeted.
The ramp has since been reopened.