An Ontario Transport Truck Is Leaking Diesel All Over Highway 427 Near Pearson (VIDEO)
It could take hours to clean up.
The OPP warns drivers to expect significant traffic delays on Tuesday after an Ontario transport truck filled with diesel rolled onto Highway 427 near Toronto Pearson, causing spillage.
According to OPP Highway Safety Division, the incident, which occurred this afternoon, has shut down all northbound lanes on the Highway 427 ramp at Highway 401.
Sgt. Kerry Schmidt reported from the scene that motorists headed northbound on the ramp would be redirected to Highway 401 eastbound until the accident is cleared.
"The diesel is continuing to flow from the compartment onto the ground mixing with the rain, and the fire department is here working as hard as they can to absorb and contain and dam the flow from continuing down into the environment," Schmidt said.
"At this point, we don't have a way of stopping the leak. The leak is here on the underside, which is down."
Schmidt added that diesel leakage would continue to be a risk until the rolled-over truck is put back onto its wheels or crews plug the holes where the fuel is escaping.
Thankfully, the driver did not suffer any serious injuries due to the crash and could be safely removed from the wreckage.
"It will likely be several hours before we get this ramp open," Schmidt concluded.
However, this isn't the only big vehicle that has tipped over on major Ontario highways, especially when weather conditions get messy during the winter.
Last month, a tractor-trailer carrying 30,000 lbs of diapers flipped over onto its side on the expressway near Maitland.