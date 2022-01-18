Trending Tags

A Transport Truck Filled With A Crapload Of Diapers Rolled Over On Highway 401 (PHOTOS)

Talk about a skid mark. 💩

Toronto Staff Writer
OPP_ER | Twitter

Monday's snowstorm made for some truly sh*tty driving conditions in Ontario this morning, causing a transport truck packed with thousands of pounds of diapers to roll over on Highway 401. Fortunately, the driver made it out okay with minor injuries.

According to a tweet shared on OPP East Region's Twitter page on Tuesday, January 18, a tractor-trailer carrying 30,000 lbs of diapers flipped over onto its side on the expressway near Maitland.

The highway was closed off to drivers for many hours while tow trucks attended the scene to hoist the truck back upright.

The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries from the incident, and provincial police reminded their followers to "go slow" when there's snow on the roads.

The massive snowstorm that swept across southern Ontario earlier this week seriously impacted the road conditions for drivers trying to get from point A to point B. There was so much snow on Highway 401 that drivers even got out of their cars to start clearing up the roads in an attempt to move traffic along.

The Toronto Police alone responded to about 250 weather-related calls yesterday that dealt with personal injury collisions and more.

TPS spokesperson, Alex Li, advised drivers to travel for essential purposes only. According to Li, this is so that the snowplows and "salters" can get to work on clearing up the roads throughout the city.

The chilly wintry conditions are expected to continue for the rest of the week, so drivers throughout the province may want to continue to be cautious when hitting the roads.

