Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
memes

7 Hilarious Highway 401 Memes That You'll Only Get If You've Been Stuck In Traffic

Every Ontarian knows that pain.

7 Hilarious Highway 401 Memes That Are So Relatable If You've Ever Been Stuck In Traffic
@narcitycanada | Instagram, Mike Clegg | Dreamstime

There is nothing quite like the emotional toll that driving on Highway 401 takes on you. The thrill of passing someone, who clearly shouldn't be there, or the gut-punch of being stuck in gridlock, is all part of the roadway's charm.

Multiple Ontarians have posted hilarious, yet extremely relatable, videos of dealing with the popular highway and you just have to laugh.

To celebrate Highway 401 in all its mixed-bag glory, we put together a list of memes that represent it so accurately it hurts.

Never knowing what lane to take

When the highway is jammed packed constantly, sometimes you need to be a mind reader to know whether collector or express is your best bet.

Is the bad traffic just a curse?

@ownitpro

#stitch with @blackkout___ 401 Higway in Toronto fam #fyp #foryou #fypシ #viral #trending #funny #comedy #toronto #torontolife #401highway

The truth has been revealed. If you ever wonder why the traffic always seems to follow you, blame it on a curse.

It's the one bad thing about the city

@mymariiiiiiiia

Traffic on the 401 is a nightmare #Toronto #trafficjam #highway401 #torontolife #torontotraffic #fyp #billieeilish

Even if you love Toronto, you've probably dreamt of small-town living every time you're stuck in traffic for 45 minutes.

If you know, you know

@stoneridgegroupinc

#stitch with @rebel_rob89 #stopngo #highwaythruhell #highway401 #truckdriver #steelhauler #trucker #truckerproblems #Toronto #essential

The driver's speedometer was on an emotional roller coaster, going from over 80km/h to rock bottom in less than a minute.

There's no better feeling

@coryb420

TEEHEE! Sorry not sorry. #traffic #highway401 #teehee #fyp #lol #suckstobeyou #accident #smoothsailin #haha #uhoh #facyou #lmfao #porthope

The only time anyone ever feels joy while cruising down the 401 is seeing traffic building up in the opposite direction.

Leave it to the experts 

@ohsosher

I was stressed 😅 #fyp #viral #trend #fypシ #funny #bringmeashot #relatable #toronto #highway401 #justforlaughs #trending #breathe #hilarious #tense

No matter how long you've been driving, your first time on the 401 is always a stressful time you will never forget.

Switching lanes is always a nightmare

@marcusking416

#greenscreen #highway401 #highway #toronto #ontario #canada #torontotiktok #6ix #401highway

Let's not forget the stomach-sinking feeling you get when you realize you need to exit in 1 kilometre, but you're in the fast lane.

Editor’s Note: Remember to always drive with caution and follow Ontario’s driving laws while on the road.

From Your Site Articles

An 'Impaired' Ontario Driver Was Caught On The Highway In A Car Littered With Beer Cans

They were charged with impaired driving.

OPP_HSD | Twitter

If you've ever driven in the Greater Toronto Area, the chances are you've seen plenty of Ontario drivers making questionable decisions, but some are so face-palm-worthy.

The OPP's Highway Safety Division reported Thursday that an impaired driver, who was stopped overnight on Highway 410, had been found travelling with empty beer cans littered throughout their vehicle's interior.

Keep Reading Show less

Here Are 12 Things Urban Dictionary Has To Say About Ontario & Sheesh, It's A Little Rough

Leafs fans may want to sit down for this.

Benoit Daoust | Dreamstime

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

In the past few weeks, the Urban Dictionary name trend has taken over social media by storm. If you haven't yet seen the trend on your Instagram stories, it's where people share the unofficial definition of their name and post it for the whole world to laugh along with them.

Keep Reading Show less

Video Of A Live Turkey & A Cooked Bird Has TikTokers Feeling Weird About Thanksgiving

Do you think it knows?

@our10acres | TikTok

Well, this is awkward.

The owner of a live turkey let the bird check out a cooked Thanksgiving bird in the oven, and the clip has left many people with complicated feelings on TikTok.

Keep Reading Show less

Here's What The Urban Dictionary Name Trend Says About Cities In Canada & Yikes

You might not like this one, Toronto! 🙈

Alexander Demyanenko | Dreamstime, Ben Goode | Dreamstime

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

If you've been on social media over the past week or so, you'll have almost certainly seen the Urban Dictionary name trend that's taking over the internet.

Keep Reading Show less