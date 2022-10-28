Yonge Street Will Be A Part Of Many Toronto Road Closures & This Weekend Will Be A Mess
Time to make friends with the TTC again.
Toronto Staff Writer
3h
Anyone who frequently drives on Yonge Street will want to consider alternate routes or taking the TTC this weekend because Toronto road closures are turning downtown into one big traffic trap.
On Thursday, the city released a lengthy list of closures and restrictions, some of which will be in effect as early as 7 a.m. on Friday, October 28, to accommodate upcoming events and infrastructure work.
The event road closures will be as follows:
- Danforth Avenue between Broadview Avenue and Donlands Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic "from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 30, for the Oxi Day Parade"
- Church Street will be closed to vehicle traffic from the north side of Carlton Street to the south side of Gloucester Street "from 6 p.m. Monday, October 31 to 2 a.m. on Tuesday, November 1 for the Halloween on Church event."
Construction closures to help facilitate the demolition of the Metrolinx Bridge:
- All traffic, including bike lanes and sidewalks, will be closed on Yonge Street from Lake Shore Boulevard to Front Street from 7 a.m. on Friday, October 28, until 11 p.m. on Sunday, October 30
- No access to Yonge Street from the westbound Gardiner off-ramp
- Northbound and southbound vehicle traffic will be redirected at Lake Shore Boulevard and Front Street. However, local access will be maintained on the westbound lane of Yonge Street, between Lake Shore Boulevard and south of the Metrolinx bridge.
The Metrolinx bridge closures will be in effect for six consecutive weekends starting October 29, 2022.
Other Toronto road closures happening this weekend:
- Lake Shore Boulevard East to northbound Parliament Street will be closed until 9 p.m. on Sunday, October 30, for gas work, except for a single westbound lane, which will be maintained across the intersection. As a result, northbound and southbound traffic will be redirected at Lake Shore Boulevard East and Front Street East, respectively
- The Esplanade between Market Street and Church Street will be shut down from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 30, to accommodate "crane hoist operations."
- A full closure of Yonge Street between Maitland Street and Alexander Street will be in effect from 7 p.m. on Friday, October 28, to 5 a.m. on Monday, October 31, to facilitate the removal of the tower crane
- Rees Street from Bremner Boulevard to Lake Shore Boulevard West will be blocked off to traffic until 6 p.m. Friday, October 28, to hoist auxiliary equipment
- Adelaide Street from west of Simcoe Street to Bay Street will be restricted to one lane along with the intersection of University Avenue, and Adelaide Street
- A partial intersection closure will be in effect on Adelaide Street at the level of Simcoe Street with no through-traffic access southbound
- Adelaide Street from Widmer Street to Simcoe Street will be reduced to one lane, along with partial intersection closures at Widmer Street, John Street and Duncan Street as of October 31, 2022.
