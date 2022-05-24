NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

city of toronto

Toronto Has Closed Parts Of Yonge Street For 'Emergency' Work & Closures Will Last Days

You may want to rethink your route.

Toronto Staff Writer
Yonge Street and Front Street in downtown Toronto.

Google Maps

The city of Toronto has closed down parts of Yonge Street for "emergency road work," and if you plan on travelling in the area anytime soon, you may need to come up with an alternate route.

Yonge Street from Front Street East to Lake Shore Boulevard closed down Monday at 7 p.m. It will remain closed for at least three days and possibly longer thanks to a "substantial flow of ground water" underneath Yonge Street and The Esplanade intersection, according to a press release.

A city contractor discovered the "ground water" issue on May 21 while working at the Yonge Street and The Esplanade intersection.

After looking into the issue and attempting to manage the water, the city determined a full-blown excavation of the street was in order "to locate the source of the water and make critical repairs."

In response to the street closure, the city has also closed down the westbound Gardiner Expressway Yonge Street exit to help "accommodate" the closure.

Pedestrians should still be able to walk along the Yonge Street sidewalks as the city is making "every effort" to make sure they remain open to the public.

However, "members of the public making essential trips to the area are asked to plan ahead, choose an alternate route when possible, follow detour signs in place and be patient."

If you can't avoid travelling in the area, you may want to take a look at Toronto's Road Restrictions map to help plan your travels and get the latest updates on the closure and its impact.

Those riding the TTC through the area may also want to keep an eye out on the TTC's Service Alerts webpage to watch for any detours.

