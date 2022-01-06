Trending Tags

Parts Of Toronto's Yonge Street Are Closed From Possible Sinkhole & 'Delays Are Expected'

Your morning commute might have to be readjusted.

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime

Some people think a bad cup of coffee is a rough way to start the day, but what about a sinkhole with "pooling water" in the middle of your commute?

Toronto Police Operations tweeted at 12:28 a.m. Thursday morning that a water main reportedly broke at Yonge and Church streets, and officers found water pooling and a possible sinkhole on scene.

Yonge Street is closed from Aylmer Avenue to Church Street, according to Toronto Police Operations, and the TTC has been notified.

So if you were planning on driving through or taking transit down that section of Yonge Street today, you can probably "expect delays."

TTC Service Alerts tweeted at 1:34 a.m. that the 320 Yonge bus will be detouring around it and confirmed that emergency repairs were underway.

"320 Yonge: Detour via Belmont St and Davenport Rd due to emergency sink hole repairs," reads the tweet.

Toronto is no stranger to issues caused by water main breaks — especially ones that cause delays.

In 2020, a water main break caused the King and Church intersection to flood with about a foot of water, which had a less-than-favourable effect on transit.

Streetcars were rerouted due to the flooding, and delays were expected in the area.

In the same year outside of Toronto in Ajax, a water main broke in December at Old Kingston Road, causing the intersection to close as water pooled out of the sidewalk and into the street.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

