The City Of Toronto Is Hiring For So Many Positions & A Bunch Could Pay You Over $100K
You could be making bank.
Do you feel like it's time to make a change in your life and want to start earning a great deal of money, but you don't know where to start?
Well, don't worry because it's your lucky day. The city of Toronto is hiring for so many positions that could pay you over $100,000 a year, which could make you a happy person.
Some say money can't buy you happiness, but if you're looking for a new well paying job, here are a few that you may want to consider.
Senior Database Administrator
Salary: $95,604.60 - $112,312.20
Job Category: Information & Technology
Who Should Apply: If you can provide implementation analysis and support in data management systems, data integrity, security, and more, then this might be a job you're interested in. But, you must have a degree in Database System Management or Computer Sciences or something similar to apply.
Manager Green Lane Landfill Operations
Salary: $110,965.40 - $130,366.60
Job Category: Solid Waste Management Services
Who Should Apply: Do you have experience in solid waste management and operating an active landfill? Then, take a look at this job posting, it might be the one for you.
Supervisor Court Administration
Salary: $88,979.80 - $104,540.80
Job Category: Administrative
Who Should Apply: Do you enjoy having a leadership role within the City of Toronto's Court Services Division? Then this may be a job for you. Some required qualifications include a "post-secondary education relevant to the job function," experience in court or business administration, and the ability to use MS Office.
Senior Project Lead (Policy & Program Management)
Salary: $88,979.80 - $104,540.80
Job Category: Project Management
Who Should Apply: Got experience with project management from inception to completion for large-scale projects? If you enjoy conducting research, analyzing, interpreting large volumes of data and summarizing findings into reports and presentations, then Woop Woop, this might be the job for you.
Director Strategic Pol & Plan Corp SVCS
Salary: $173,191.20 - $203,494.20
Job Category: Community and Social Services
Who Should Apply: If you have director-level experience and leadership skills, this may be your job. Managing large-scale initiatives and projects is a must and being able to problem solve at an advanced level.
Manager FAC Life Cycle Asset MGMT
Salary: $110,965.40 - $130,366.60
Job Category: Business Management
Who Should Apply: If you have a background in managing an "Asset Management System" and have "Considerable leadership experience of a high performance team, including coaching, providing work direction, training and holding people accountable," then you might want to check out this job posting.