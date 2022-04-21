NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
jobs in toronto

The City Of Toronto Is Hiring For So Many Positions & A Bunch Could Pay You Over $100K

You could be making bank.

Toronto Associate Editor
Toronto sign at city hall.

Toronto sign at city hall.

Aqnus Febriyant | Dreamstime

Do you feel like it's time to make a change in your life and want to start earning a great deal of money, but you don't know where to start?

Well, don't worry because it's your lucky day. The city of Toronto is hiring for so many positions that could pay you over $100,000 a year, which could make you a happy person.

Some say money can't buy you happiness, but if you're looking for a new well paying job, here are a few that you may want to consider.

Senior Database Administrator

Salary: $95,604.60 - $112,312.20

Job Category: Information & Technology

Who Should Apply: If you can provide implementation analysis and support in data management systems, data integrity, security, and more, then this might be a job you're interested in. But, you must have a degree in Database System Management or Computer Sciences or something similar to apply.

Apply Here

Manager Green Lane Landfill Operations

Salary: $110,965.40 - $130,366.60

Job Category: Solid Waste Management Services

Who Should Apply: Do you have experience in solid waste management and operating an active landfill? Then, take a look at this job posting, it might be the one for you.

Apply Here

Supervisor Court Administration

Salary: $88,979.80 - $104,540.80

Job Category: Administrative

Who Should Apply: Do you enjoy having a leadership role within the City of Toronto's Court Services Division? Then this may be a job for you. Some required qualifications include a "post-secondary education relevant to the job function," experience in court or business administration, and the ability to use MS Office.

Apply Here

Senior Project Lead (Policy & Program Management)

Salary: $88,979.80 - $104,540.80

Job Category: Project Management

Who Should Apply: Got experience with project management from inception to completion for large-scale projects? If you enjoy conducting research, analyzing, interpreting large volumes of data and summarizing findings into reports and presentations, then Woop Woop, this might be the job for you.

Apply Here

Director Strategic Pol & Plan Corp SVCS

Salary: $173,191.20 - $203,494.20

Job Category: Community and Social Services

Who Should Apply: If you have director-level experience and leadership skills, this may be your job. Managing large-scale initiatives and projects is a must and being able to problem solve at an advanced level.

Apply Here

Manager FAC Life Cycle Asset MGMT 

Salary: $110,965.40 - $130,366.60

Job Category: Business Management

Who Should Apply: If you have a background in managing an "Asset Management System" and have "Considerable leadership experience of a high performance team, including coaching, providing work direction, training and holding people accountable," then you might want to check out this job posting.

Apply Here

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...