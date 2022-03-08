Editions

ontario jobs

6 Remote Toronto Jobs That Will Pay You Over $100k To Work From Home​

Make that bank from the comfort of your home!

A group of IsgSearch employees. Right: Toronto city skyline.

A group of Isg Search employees. Right: Toronto city skyline.

@isg_search | Instagram, Natasha Herbert | Dreamstime

Do you like lazy mornings where you can hit snooze, roll out of bed and jump onto your computer just in time for your 9 a.m. call? If you silently screamed "Yes!" then remote work may just be for you.

Luckily, so many companies are hiring in Toronto, and quite a few are willing to pay pretty hefty salaries of $100,000 and more for remote workers. So, if you wanted to roll around in your money Scrooge McDuck style while still wearing your sweatpants, then now is your chance.

Here are six open positions hiring for remote positions with salaries over $100,000 in Toronto.

E-Commerce Associate

Woman working remotely.

Woman working remotely.

Fizkes | Dreamstime

Salary: $50,000 to $180,000 a year

Company: Livingstone Brand Inc.

Who Should Apply: If you graduated high school, have strong analytical skills, and are social media savvy, this may be your next job.

Apply Here

Account Executive

Woman working remotely on the computer.

Woman working remotely on the computer.

Kittichai Boonpong | Dreamstime

​Salary: $150,000 per year

Company: Synapse

Who Should Apply: Anyone who has sold B2B software for three or more years with great communication skills and is looking to work in a fast environment may be a good fit for this role.

Apply Here

Software Engineer

Salary: $140,000 per year

Company: ISG Search Inc

Who Should Apply: This position is looking for someone with a computer science degree, over three years of experience in software development and some knowledge of programs like Java.

Apply Here

Client Strategist

Man typing on laptop.

Man typing on laptop.

Fizkes | Dreamstime

Salary: $100,000 to $250,000 per year

Company: Conscious Partners

Who Should Apply: If you've been around the block when it comes to marketing and you have a few years of experience under your belt handling high-budget campaigns, you may need to brush up on that resume.

Apply Here

Psychologist

Man working remotely form home.

Man working remotely form home.

Prostockstudio | Dreamstime

​Salary:$80 to $100 an hour

Company: FVB Psychologists

Who Should Apply: If you are an experienced psychologist with the ability to provide multiple treatments, pay attention to detail and handle a heavy caseload, then this could be your next employer.

Apply Here

Digital Marketing Manager

Salary: $125,000 per year

Company: Creative Circle

Who Should Apply: This role requires someone with confidence, excellent writing skills and three or more years of experience as a product marketing manager at a SaaS company.

Apply Here

Comments 💬

