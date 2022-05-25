6 Jobs At Pearson Airport That Are Hiring & Come With Some Sweet Perks
Employees can get discounts on vacation packages and more.
Are you looking to take your career to new heights? Well, Toronto Pearson Airport has some open positions right now and their benefits are actually pretty decent.
The Greater Toronto Airports Authority offers its employees a variety of education and training programs, including financial support for whoever wants to further their education with a tuition assistance program. They also have paid leave and a comprehensive health benefits program that can cover things like dental, basic life insurance, and extended healthcare treatments like massage therapy and physiotherapy.
On top of that, employees can also get discounts on gym memberships, vacation packages, hotels and restaurants.
Here are six jobs at Toronto Pearson Airport that they are currently hiring for, so prepare to take off (not literally though).
Baggage System Operator, seven month term
Who Should Apply: If you have some experience in customer service and baggage operations, and can lift some seriously heavy objects, then you might want to check this position out. This role helps "maintain the flow" of all bags that are going in, out, or connecting through Pearson Airport, and will help out airlines and passengers with baggage.
Passenger Service Representative, six month full-time contract
Who Should Apply: As a Passenger Service Representative you will be like the "concierge" to the public, where you will not only answer all of their questions regarding airport operations but you will also be the point person to give recommendations on where to eat or what to check out. Anyone who applies must be able to fluently speak English, French and one other language, and have post-secondary education in Business Administration, Customer Service or Tourism (or relevant work experience).
Coordinator, Shift Scheduling
Who Should Apply: If you're an impeccable multi-tasker with effective problem-solving skills (and don't get too bogged down trying to meet tight deadlines), then the GTAA may be looking for you. As a shift scheduling coordinator, you will be responsible for creating the staff work schedule and keeping track of all shift trades, sick calls, and overtime hours. Applicants must have at least two years of relevant work experience, and have their high school diploma.
Terminal Service Representative, either a one year or seven month term
Inside Terminal 1 at Toronto Pearson Airport.
Who Should Apply: Terminal Service Representative will be tasked with "maximizing the passenger flow" inside Pearson's terminals and provide incredible customer service for everyone going in and out of the airport. If you have strong communication and conflict resolution skills, and have at least two years of experience in Customer Relationship Management or Customer Service, then you might want to apply.
Officer, Safety and Security Quality Assurance
Who Should Apply: Do you have a few years of experience in security options or something similar? This position is responsible for maintaining Pearson Airport's Corporate Safety and Security compliance, and ensuring that all companies at the airport have a safety program that meets GTAA safety standards through the safety evaluation program.
Officer, Ground Handling Quality Assurance
Airline worker loading bags onto a plane at Toronto Pearson Airport.
Who Should Apply: If you know what Pearson's layout is like from its runways to its bag rooms, and have at least three years of experience working in airport operations (or five years in ground handling experience), then this role might just be for you. In this role, you will be responsible for overseeing the quality of the ground handling services and making sure that third parties follow service standards at Toronto Pearson.
