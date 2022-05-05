NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
jobs in toronto

You Could Make Just Over $24/hr As A Pre-Boarding Screening Officer At Pearson Airport

Applicants need to be at least 18 and have their high school diploma.

Toronto Associate Editor
Waiting at the gate at Toronto Pearson Airport.

Waiting at the gate at Toronto Pearson Airport.

Valentino Visentini | Dreamstime

There are some open positions to work as a pre-board screening officer at Toronto Pearson Airport right now, and you could get paid up to $24.37 an hour.

GardaWorld, a global security services company, dropped the job listing for the role in mid-April, and according to the post, those who get hired in this role will be "the last line of defense in ensuring the safety and security of the travelling public."

So, what exactly does the job entail?

Some of the day-to-day tasks include screening travellers and making sure their belongings line up with CATSA's rules, ensuring that non-permitted travel items don't make it into the "secure area", and responding to alarms at the airport.

Pre-board screening officers at Pearson will also be responsible for reporting any illegal actions or violations and dealing with any emergencies that happen at the airport.

Anyone hired on to join the team will get paid for their training and certification, and must also comply with GardaWorld's mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy.

Interested applicants have to live by the airport (or be willing to move nearby), have a spotless criminal record and can get their Restricted Area Identity Card, which allows workers to go to the restricted areas of the airport.

Outside of the pre-board screening officer role, GardaWorld will also be hosting a hiring event for security guards for Pearson this Friday, May 6, and you could get hired on the spot. You just need to have your resume, security licence, ID, SIN, and other necessary certificates.

Pre Board Screening Officer - Toronto Pearson International Airport

Salary: $21.79 to $24.37 per hour

Company: GardaWorld

Who Should Apply: If you're at least 18 years old, have your high school diploma, and are interested in working at Pearson for at least 20 hours per week, this job may just be for you.

Apply Here

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...