You Could Make Just Over $24/hr As A Pre-Boarding Screening Officer At Pearson Airport
Applicants need to be at least 18 and have their high school diploma.
There are some open positions to work as a pre-board screening officer at Toronto Pearson Airport right now, and you could get paid up to $24.37 an hour.
GardaWorld, a global security services company, dropped the job listing for the role in mid-April, and according to the post, those who get hired in this role will be "the last line of defense in ensuring the safety and security of the travelling public."
So, what exactly does the job entail?
Some of the day-to-day tasks include screening travellers and making sure their belongings line up with CATSA's rules, ensuring that non-permitted travel items don't make it into the "secure area", and responding to alarms at the airport.
Pre-board screening officers at Pearson will also be responsible for reporting any illegal actions or violations and dealing with any emergencies that happen at the airport.
Anyone hired on to join the team will get paid for their training and certification, and must also comply with GardaWorld's mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy.
Interested applicants have to live by the airport (or be willing to move nearby), have a spotless criminal record and can get their Restricted Area Identity Card, which allows workers to go to the restricted areas of the airport.
Outside of the pre-board screening officer role, GardaWorld will also be hosting a hiring event for security guards for Pearson this Friday, May 6, and you could get hired on the spot. You just need to have your resume, security licence, ID, SIN, and other necessary certificates.
Pre Board Screening Officer - Toronto Pearson International Airport
Salary: $21.79 to $24.37 per hour
Company: GardaWorld
Who Should Apply: If you're at least 18 years old, have your high school diploma, and are interested in working at Pearson for at least 20 hours per week, this job may just be for you.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.