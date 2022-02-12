7 Toronto Jobs That Are Super Flexible Side Hustles & Pay Up To $30 An Hour
You can earn some extra income!
Life isn't cheap, so who doesn't want to make some extra money on the side? These Toronto jobs are super flexible and can be worked part-time, and some pay up to $30 an hour.
Many positions let you choose your own hours, or just require a few hours a week, so you can still fit them into your busy schedule.
Grocery shopper
Salary: $15 per hour
Company: Instacart
Who Should Apply: If you have a drivers license, car, and don't mind grocery shopping, then you could make some extra money picking up and delivering food items. You'll be able to choose your own hours and days, too.
Dog Walker
Salary: $150 + per week
Company: Hot Diggity Dogs
Who Should Apply: You can get paid to spend your time with adorable dogs. This dog walking position is flexible and requires a few hours a day. A driver's license is needed.
Cleaner
Pearljamfan75 | Dreamstime.com
Salary: $22 + per hour
Company: Mopify
Who Should Apply: If you like to keep things neat and tidy, then you could make some extra money cleaning houses. Mopify lets you work "as much or as little as you want" and requires one year of experience.
Blogger
Salary: Up to $25 per hour
Company: KT Realty
Who Should Apply: This position offers 10 hours of work per week, and involves writing about real estate and home decor. Three years of experience in copywriting or blogging is preferred.
Snow Shovelling
Salary: Up to $28 per hour
Company: Snow Hero
Who Should Apply: If you don't mind dealing with snow, then this position might be for you. You can make money shovelling snow, and the job allows you to choose your own hours, too.
Online Writing Tutor
Nirut butrngam | Dreamstime.com
Salary: $16 + per hour
Company: Studiosity
Who Should Apply: With flexible hours, this job is a good fit for anyone with a Bachelor's Degree who wants to earn some extra money reviewing essays and writing.
Digital Writer
Chalermpon Poungpeth | Dreamstime.com
Salary: Up to $30 per hour
Company: TechWyse Internet Marketing
Who Should Apply: This remote position requires you to write a minimum of five pieces of content per week, and is flexible so you can fit it into your schedule. If you have experience in writing, it could be for you.