6 Side Hustles In Canada For Extra Money & These Jobs Let You Make Your Own Hours
Want to make some extra cheddar? Maybe you're looking for a job that offers flexibility? You're not alone. One in three Canadians manage their own side hustle, and it's becoming super common among Gen Z and Millennials.
More and more young people are being asked to channel their entrepreneurial spirit when searching for a job in Canada, so how the heck do you do that?
Well, for starters you could be an Uber driver or an Etsy mastermind, both of which offer you the chance to set your own hours. But, if neither of those appeals to you, no sweat, there are plenty of other side hustles to choose from.
Why the growing interest in side gigs? FP Canada's 2023 Financial Stress Index offered up some key takeaways. According to the survey, nearly half of Canadians (48%) admitted they have lost sleep stressing about money, a figure that has climbed from 43% in 2022. Many of those who have lost sleep are between the ages of 18 and 54 and make less than $50,000 per year.
With these pressing financial worries, it's no wonder taking control of your income with side hustles is becoming more attractive. So, let's dive into six side gigs that promise not only a healthier wallet but also allow you to work when you want to.
Freelance Writer
A writer working in a cafe.
Salary: $17 to $100 an hour.
Companies: The Kingstonist, GOT Media, Studiosity and more.
Who Should Apply: You'll likely be working remotely most of the time, so you'll need to be disciplined enough to get stuff done without anyone physically looking over your shoulder.
When the Editor in Chief says jump, you ask 'how high?' Why? Because being a freelance writer is all about following directions and communicating clearly with others. Well, that and hitting tight deadlines. A bit like a superhero, but with less spandex.
Depending on the gig, you may be asked to travel around town and go to local events in order to cover them, so be ready to get out and about. Think of it as a scavenger hunt but for stories.
Individuals with previous experience as a writer or a Bachelor's degree in journalism would be well-suited for these roles, but neither are requirements.
Ridesharing & Food Delivery
Salary: Approximately $20.60 per hour (may vary).
Company: Uber, Lyft, or Doordash.
Who Should Apply: Ever thought about being the boss of your own time? Well, then Ridesharing is probably right up your alley! Whether you're an early riser or a night owl, you set your hours.
No wheels? No worries! If people-driving isn't your thing, you can always go the Uber Eats or DoorDash route instead of driving for Uber or Lyft and deliver food on your bike or scooter. Just make sure you know your city's rules, and you're good to go.
Fun fact, If you're a newbie for Uber in Toronto, you could pocket at least $2,060 by completing 190 car trips in a month. Not bad, eh? Meanwhile, new Lyft drivers are granted a conditional $500 bonus for coming aboard.
But, and there's always a but, remember that how much you make can change. It depends on how often you drive, how many people need rides or deliveries, and other bits and bobs. So, your earnings might vary.
Pet Sitter
Salary: $15 to $30 an hour or up to $200 a day.
Companies: PawShake, Goldie Hound, Rover, and more.
Who Should Apply: Wish a dog was your work friend? Well, then becoming a pet sitter is the side hustle you've been dreaming about.
Here's the deal. You get to work in a laid-back atmosphere, wearing what you please. Flexible hours? You bet. You can sleep in like a cat and still have a job. However, safety's a biggie in this role and you may need some training to qualify. Thankfully, plenty of pet-sitting companies offer just that — so you won't be left standing with your bone in your hand.
Your day-to-day is a pet lover's paradise. Feeding, walking, playing, and some minor medical tasks (only if needed) are all part of the game. And cleaning up? Well, every pet party needs a pooper scooper.
If your heart beats for all things furry and you're looking for income opportunities in a chill environment, becoming a pet sitter could be your big 2023 move.
Tutor
Salary: $17 to $60 an hour.
Companies: Tutors On Call, Concept Mastery, NeoBright Tutoring and more.
Who Should Apply: Calling all teachers and teacher-wannabes. If you're registered with the Ontario College of Teachers, qualified elsewhere in Canada, studying for a bachelor of education, or have some lecturing chops, a gig as a tutor might just have your name on it.
Looking for enthusiasm? Check. Experience teaching? Double check. A love for working with students and their families? You betcha. And if you can talk the academic talk, you're in the right classroom.
The perks? Think of flexible hours, professional growth, and a friendly work atmosphere. You can even be your own boss without the scary office chair.
So if you fit the criteria and the idea of teaching without the early morning alarm clock sounds appealing, consider becoming a tutor. It's like school, but they pay you to be there.
Etsy
Salary: Varies. It all depends on what you sell!
Company: Etsy
Who Should Apply: Are you a crafty creator with unique, handmade, or vintage treasures to sell? Etsy could be your next virtual shop. Perfect for artists, jewellers, designers, or vintage aficionados, Etsy caters to those eyeing a global market for one-of-a-kind items.
Whether you're a hobbyist hoping to make some dough or a small-batch manufacturer focused on quality, Etsy's platform welcomes you.
Amazon Flex
Salary: $22 to $27 an hour.
Company: Amazon.
Who Should Apply: Amazon Flex is a service that offers payment in hourly blocks. When scheduling a block, drivers know exactly how long it will last and how much they can earn, all before the block even begins. So you won't have to drive around aimlessly searching for work.
Unsurprisingly, work flexibility is the job's biggest selling point. For example, drivers can work only when they want to, planning their week by reserving blocks in advance or picking them up each day based on their availability. This model lets drivers choose the blocks that fit their individual schedules, so they can spend the rest of their time, you know, living their lives.
In summary, Amazon Flex caters to those looking for more control over their hours and earnings, by providing a transparent system for them to work within.