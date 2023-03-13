You Can Turn Your Passion Into A Legit Side Hustle In 2023 & Here’s Where To Start
Hello, new income stream.
Side hustles are more popular than ever, and for good reason: They give you more flexibility to earn extra income while helping you pursue your passions.
One in three Canadians manage their own side gig, and it’s becoming super common among Gen Z and Millennials to channel their creativity through entrepreneurial ventures.
Plus, you can choose your own hours, build your skillset and earn more than your nine-to-five salary provides — what's not to love? Better yet, you don't have to quit your day job to do it!
Futurpreneur has been helping young Canadians turn their entrepreneurial ideas into businesses for over 25 years, and their Side Hustle Program could be just the thing to get you from daydreamer to established side hustler.
Through the Side Hustle Program, you get access to support that can help you realize your vision, including non-collateral financing of up to $15,000, business and marketing advice and resources, and a dedicated mentor to help you through the critical first couple of years of your new biz.
Applying to the program is easy — all you need is to be 18 to 39 years old, be working full time and have a business idea to get started. And if you’re already committed to your own business full-time, Futurpreneur has a dedicated Startup Program as well.
Once you're accepted, you'll have the backing of an established not-for-profit organization that’s already helped over 16,500 young Canadians start and succeed in their businesses.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
Kevin Bouchard, the self-taught owner of Quebec-based board game company Viviludi, is just one of the many Canadian entrepreneurs that have benefited from the Side Hustle Program.
He says Futurpreneur helped him fulfill his dream of seeing his board game hit the shelves of Canadian stores, attributing his success to Futurpreneur’s financial support and the help of his mentor.
Bouchard was able to craft better sales offers and improve his business skills.
"My mentor helped me a lot to develop my business and make the right decisions," he explained.
Prima Mabonzo, owner of Kisina Déco, which markets African-inspired interior decor items made by artisans in Senegal, is another example of how the Side Hustle Program can help you turn your passion into a source of income.
When Mabonzo moved to Canada, she was surprised to see a lack of colour and patterns in decorative items, she told Narcity, adding: "So I decided to bring Africa [to] the West by creating Kisina Déco."
But as a full-time employee, Mabonzo said it was difficult to find funding to help get her business idea off the ground.
"The Futurpreneur Side Hustle Program was the only one available for full-time employees [like] me [...] I received the necessary funding to launch my business and also a mentor to guide me in this new adventure of entrepreneurship," she told Narcity.
Yup, you can actually pursue your dreams, be your own boss (at least part-time) and earn your nine-to-five income all at the same time.
Whether you're pursuing a long-held dream or simply want to turn a good business idea into something bigger, Futurpreneur can support you on your entrepreneurial journey.
All you need to do to get started is add "apply to the Futurpreneur Side Hustle Program" to your to-do list — it might just be your best move yet.
