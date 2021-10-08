11 Side Hustles Canadians Can Start Right Now To Increase Their Income Over The Holidays
These side gigs will pay for your presents. 🎁
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Welcome to the 21st century where everyone has a side gig outside of their full-time job! Whether you want some extra spending money, have a debt to pay off or are interested in growing your investments, having a side hustle is a great way to earn more money — especially for the holidays.
Coming up with a side gig isn't always easy, so we've done some digging to find a variety of ways to increase your cash flow.
Become A Dog Walker & Sitter
Details: Rover is a website that helps people find and hire dog walkers and pet sitters. If you want to get paid to play with puppies, it's super easy to sign up. Sitters who offer boarding can make up to twice as much than those who don't.
Drive For Doordash
Details: You can achieve your short-term goals by driving (or biking) with DoorDash. With everyone staying home and ordering in during the colder months, why not get in on the action? You can choose your own hours and decide if you want to deliver near your home or in a city you're just visiting.
Sell Things On Etsy
Details: Perhaps you enjoy making pottery, printing t-shirts or designing funny greeting cards. Whatever artistic endeavour you have, you can reach millions of global customers when you open your own Etsy shop.
Find A Part-Time Remote Job
Details: We've all gotten used to working from home and some of us wish to never step foot in an office again! FlexJobs is a premium job site with over 5,000 companies like Salesforce, Apple and Shopify that are looking to hire remote workers. Use the promo code FALL50 to get 50% off your membership.
Rent Out Your Home
Details: If you go on a lot of trips or spend weekends at someone else's place, you can always list your home for some extra cash. Vrbo helps you determine how much you could list your unit for depending on the size and location.
Rent Out Your Car
Details: Like Vrbo, Turbo allows you to rent out your car if no one's using it for long periods of time. The company states on their website you can earn "an average of $620 per month" by sharing your car.
Download Cash Back Apps
Details: If you love to shop, it's about time you got paid for it! Apps like Ampli let you earn cashback when you buy stuff from your favourite stores.
Other apps like Drop and Swagbucks allow you to earn points which you can then convert into gift cards to places like Amazon Canada and Lululemon.
Meanwhile, Coinmiles lets you earn up to 35% cashback in Bitcoin when you shop at certain stores.
Rent Out Your RV Or Trailer
Details: Outdoorsy is a company that allows people to rent campervans and trailers from anywhere in North America. If you have a van that's just sitting in your garage, why not make some money off of it? You can list for free and rent whenever you want, with full renter verification and vehicle insurance options — and make over $50K a year!
Rent Out Your Parking Spot
Details: Got an empty parking spot? Monetize it! Sign up for Neighbor and list your parking spot or garage in minutes. After securely connecting a bank account, hosts are paid out via direct deposit at the end of every month. FYI: If you have a storage locker, Neighbor lets you rent that out, too.
Rent Out Other Items You Aren’t Using
Details: If you don't have a parking spot or camper van to rent out, you can list just about anything else on Fat Llama. A lot of people use it to rent out their bikes, cameras, guitars and other instruments. It's a great way to make money, meet new people and reduce waste.
Participate In A Research Study
Details: If you're the type of person who loves filling out surveys, you'll probably enjoy Respondent. You can sign up, create a profile and be matched with research studies that fit your description. Once you complete a study (the Q&As don't last long!), you'll get paid automatically via Pay Pal.