7 Companies On FlexJobs That Are Hiring In Canada If You're Looking For A New Job In 2022
Work remotely from the comfort of your own home!
With the pandemic stretching out to what feels like forever, many companies across Canada are adopting the fully remote work model. For job hunters, this means more options for a dream job that doesn't require moving across the country.
One of the platforms pioneering the search is FlexJobs, a premium job site focused on curating jobs that are remote or have flexible hours. To access the roles, you'll need to get a membership and now until January 9, you can save 50% when you use the code NEWYEAR. You can try it out for a week for only $4.95.
Wondering what kind of employers are on FlexJobs? Here are seven of the coolest companies you can apply to work at right now.
Sony Interactive Entertainment
If you have experience in design, you could work on some really cool games at Sony Interactive Entertainment (the parent company of PlayStation). Right now, they're looking to fill a variety of roles including Motion Designer and Animator and Project Manager.
Shopify
One of the fastest-growing tech companies, Shopify, was founded right at home in Ottawa. You can enjoy amazing benefits like unlimited PTO and wellness packages if you have experience as a software engineer or developer.
Wealthsimple
Wealthsimple is a Toronto-based online personal finance platform that helps Canadians navigate their finances and investments. There are so many different openings right now ranging in experience and department. Apart from financial roles, some other vacancies include Recruiter, Client Experience Associate, and Editorial Art Director.
Wattpad
Wattpad is another Toronto-based company that's an online platform for users to read and write stories. Currently, they're looking to fill a bunch of roles like Operations Manager, Sales and Marketing Assistant and Graphic Novel Editor.
Affinity.co
Affinity.co is a startup that has created an elevated version of a CRM. Right now, they're currently hiring a remote Freelance Marketing Copywriter to help craft content for their blog and looking for someone with three to five years experience as a content marketer or B2B copywriter.
Yelp
If you have a knack for all things administrative, then you might be perfect for the Executive Assistant or Departmental Administrative Assistant positions at Yelp. The company offers a ton of perks like gym subsidies.
Khan Academy
Working for a nonprofit can be extremely fulfilling, especially when it's a free online learning platform that makes education accessible like Khan Academy. The company is currently looking for a Senior Product Designer, Frontend Engineer, Senior Data Analyst and more.