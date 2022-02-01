Sections

Staples Is Giving Canadians $100 To Upgrade Their WFH Space & Here's How To Get It

It's time to set up the home office of your dreams.

Commerce Writer
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, remote work looks like it's here to stay for many employees.

While some companies have dedicated wellness funds that include WFH equipment like chairs and desks, you can stretch it even further when you buy your office equipment from Staples.

The retailer is giving away $100 gift cards to anyone who spends $400 or more on products like office-related furniture or computers as part of The Great Home Office Upgrade event on now until February 28.

In addition to the $100 gift card, you'll also receive a free computer tune-up and 5 pounds of shredding. This is a great offer for anyone that works with a lot of paper.

A quality office chair like this FlexFit Hyken Mesh Task Chair ($329.99) paired with some accessories like this Simply 3 Tier Rolling Cart ($49.99) and this Logitech Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo for Windows ($29.98) will get you to that $400 mark.

Other eligible items include monitors, desks, webcams and even lighting.

Now until February 28, you can receive a $100 Staples gift card, a free computer tune-up and five pounds of document shredding when you spend $400 on eligible home office equipment at Staples. The retailer offers free next-day delivery with no minimum spend.

