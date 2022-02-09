Dell Laptops Are 30% Off But The Sale Is Only On For The Next Two Days
You can also save on monitors, gaming PCs, computer accessories and more.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
We all know the annoyance of dealing with a laggy computer or one that doesn't hold much of a charge anymore. If you're going through that struggle right now, then it's the perfect time to check out Dell's 48 Hour Sale where you can save up to 30% on laptops.
The deal is on now until Friday, February 11 and you can get free shipping on all orders.
The Dell Inspiron 15, starting at $679.99, is great for students since it has a nice big screen and is one of the more affordable models.
If you're looking for something with a bit more power, you can get the Dell XPS 13 starting at $999 (originally $1,299).
For all your gaming needs, you can get $400 off this seriously powerful G15 Gaming Laptop on sale for $1,049.99.
There are also a bunch of other items included in the sale like monitors, desktops and accessories. You can get this Dell 24 Monitor as a second screen for your WFH setup for only $199 (originally $304.99).
Looking to upgrade? Now until February 11, you can get a brand new laptop up to 30% off shipped to you for free. You can find Dell laptops at every price point and you can even look into financing options on the company's website.