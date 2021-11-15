Trending Tags

product review

This Flexispot Standing Desk Is My WFH Bestie & Here's Why I Love It

Flexispot is having a pre-Black Friday sale and you can buy a desk up to 35% off!

This Flexispot Standing Desk Is My WFH Bestie & Here's Why I Love It
May Ning | Narcity Media

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

I will admit I neglected my work-from-home situation for a long time because I didn't think it would make a huge difference. But sitting for eight hours a day started taking a toll on my back and neck which made me reconsider putting some thought into my office setup.

One of the things I really wanted to try out was a standing desk, especially after hearing my coworkers rave about how it's helped their posture and even their mood. I went from using a regular sitting desk to a stationary standing desk before Flexispot offered to send over their Kana Bamboo Standing Desk ($489.99+) for me to test out.

May Ning | Narcity Media

Notable features

The reason this model is more expensive than some of the other Flexispot standing desks is because of the premium 100% bamboo top. I love bamboo because it's a sustainable material that's naturally anti-bacterial and moisture-proof and feels nice to the touch.

There are three different frame options to choose from when purchasing this desk: Eco, Standard, and Pro. The differences are things like the motors, height range, number of memory settings and more. I have the Pro stand, which has an LED display screen, height-adjusting buttons and four memory settings that you can use to quickly access your preferred height. It comes in black or grey (white is currently out of stock).

You can also buy add-ons like monitor arms or casters starting at $59.99.

May Ning | Narcity Media

It was easy to set up, but it's pretty heavy so you'll likely want to get someone to help you out. It does feel very sturdy once it's built, warranting the weight in my opinion.

Comparison to other desks

I get restless when I sit for too long and find myself slouching more as the day goes on. Standing every few hours for 15 to 20 minutes has really helped me remember to stretch my legs and change up my posture. I feel better throughout the week so I can see why people claim it boosts their mood.

Before using my Flexispot desk, I bought this cheap stationery standing desk and regretted it because it's a lot bulkier and doesn't look as nice. I couldn't sit when I got tired and would often have to move to another room.

May Ning | Narcity Media

Is it worth buying?

If you plan on working from home long term then I think it's a worthwhile investment, especially if your job has a wellness fund that gives you a certain amount to spend on stuff like this.

I recommend the Kana model for anyone who loves the look and feel of bamboo, but there are other affordable options, too. The brand is actually having a pre-Black Friday sale until November 25 where you can save up to 35% on a bunch of desks.

You may have seen their Adjustable Cycle Desk Bike for $539.99 which went viral on social media. It's totally on my holiday wish list this year!

Flexispot Kana Bamboo Standing Desk

May Ning | Narcity Media

Price: $489.99+

Details: The Kana Bamboo Standing Desk is a great addition to your home office and can help improve your posture and productivity. It comes with free shipping, a five-year warranty, and a 30-day return window if it's not a good fit for you. Students can currently save 10% with a student discount.

$489.99+ On FLEXISPOT

The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

