12 Home Office Gifts You'll Want To Give Yourself Before The 2021 Holidays

Hands up if you're STILL working from home. 👋

Amazon Canada, Simona Pilolla | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Although many Canadians are heading back to the office, a lot of us are still working from home — some even without any plans to return.

Yes, it's been a while since we made the switch to remote work, but I'm sure I'm not the only one who thought, "this is only temporary" and two years later still haven't set up a decent working space.

Well, if you're tired of your haphazard setup and want to make your home office as comfortable and functional as possible, check out these handy items you can get on Amazon Canada.

Lap Desk With Built-In Mouse & Wrist Pad 

Amazon Canada

Price: $47.50 ($59.99)

Details: You can use this handy laptop desk whether you're working from your couch, bed or living room floor. It has a built-in mouse pad and wrist rest, so you can use your laptop comfortably.

$47.50 On AMAZON CANADA

Umbra Bathroom Wastebasket 

Amazon Canada

Price: $11.27

Details: Something as simple as a stylish waste bin can make your home office look a heck of a lot better. It's available in six colours like coral, white and blue so it can match with the rest of your decor.

$11.27 On AMAZON CANADA

Clip-On Ring Light For Laptops

Amazon Canada

Price: $27.99

Details: If you want to look a little more professional on video calls and Zoom meetings, start with lighting. This ring light will clip on to your laptop and make you look even more presentable on camera.

$27.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Gold Metal Frame Dry Erase Calendar Board

Amazon Canada

Price: $25.31

Details: You can hang this stylish dry-erase calendar above your desk to help you manage your busy schedule. It comes with a dry erase marker, mounting materials and two magnets.

$25.31 On AMAZON CANADA

Laptop Treadmill Desk Stand

Amazon Canada

Price: $89.99

Details: If you have a treadmill or exercise bike and love to multi-task, you might want to consider this genius laptop stand. It'll allow you to work out while you work (or watch the latest episode of your fave series). The arms extend and retract, so you can adjust its fit.

$89.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Glass Monitor Riser Stand

Amazon Canada

Price: $48.99+

Details: This monitor stand is sleek, stylish and functional. It has a USB hub on the side of it that'll let you conveniently plug in all of your devices. It's available in three colours: black, white and black glass.

$48.99+ On AMAZON CANADA

Best-Selling Desktop Sorter

Amazon Canada

Price: $25.99

Details: This stylish desktop organizer can keep your papers, agendas and tablets from cluttering your workspace. Goodbye, mess!

$25.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Seated Under Desk Elliptical Machine

Amazon Canada

Price: $285.95 ($319)

Details: If you don't have a treadmill at home, you can get your legs moving with this under-desk elliptical. It allows you to sit and break a sweat while you WFH.

$285.95 On AMAZON CANADA

Convertible Lift-Top Coffee Table

Amazon Canada

Price: $179.99

Details: If you love working from your couch, you might want to consider this convertible coffee table. The top lifts up, so you can use it as a desk, with storage space to boot. If you're not a fan of white, you can get it in brown instead.

$179.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Undated Weekly Planner Sheets

Amazon Canada

Price: $18.95

Details: These weekly planner sheets will help you get organized on hectic weeks when you have lots to do. It's not dated, so you can skip as many weeks as you want without wasting any of the pages.

$18.95 On AMAZON CANADA

Standing Desk Converter Attachment

Amazon Canada

Price: $139.97

Details: This standing desk converter is a cheaper alternative to buying a whole new desk. You can raise it while you stand, but you can also lower it so you can still use it when you want to sit down.

$139.97 On AMAZON CANADA

Wooden Balance Board

Amazon Canada

Price: $29.99 ($39.99)

Details: If you ever get bored of your standing desk, you can mix it up with this balance board. It'll challenge your core strength by getting you to engage your muscles while you keep a balance.

$29.99 On AMAZON CANADA

