12 Home Office Gifts You'll Want To Give Yourself Before The 2021 Holidays
Hands up if you're STILL working from home. 👋
Although many Canadians are heading back to the office, a lot of us are still working from home — some even without any plans to return.
Yes, it's been a while since we made the switch to remote work, but I'm sure I'm not the only one who thought, "this is only temporary" and two years later still haven't set up a decent working space.
Well, if you're tired of your haphazard setup and want to make your home office as comfortable and functional as possible, check out these handy items you can get on Amazon Canada.
Lap Desk With Built-In Mouse & Wrist Pad
Price: $47.50 (
$59.99)
Details: You can use this handy laptop desk whether you're working from your couch, bed or living room floor. It has a built-in mouse pad and wrist rest, so you can use your laptop comfortably.
Umbra Bathroom Wastebasket
Price: $11.27
Details: Something as simple as a stylish waste bin can make your home office look a heck of a lot better. It's available in six colours like coral, white and blue so it can match with the rest of your decor.
Clip-On Ring Light For Laptops
Price: $27.99
Details: If you want to look a little more professional on video calls and Zoom meetings, start with lighting. This ring light will clip on to your laptop and make you look even more presentable on camera.
Gold Metal Frame Dry Erase Calendar Board
Price: $25.31
Details: You can hang this stylish dry-erase calendar above your desk to help you manage your busy schedule. It comes with a dry erase marker, mounting materials and two magnets.
Laptop Treadmill Desk Stand
Price: $89.99
Details: If you have a treadmill or exercise bike and love to multi-task, you might want to consider this genius laptop stand. It'll allow you to work out while you work (or watch the latest episode of your fave series). The arms extend and retract, so you can adjust its fit.
Glass Monitor Riser Stand
Price: $48.99+
Details: This monitor stand is sleek, stylish and functional. It has a USB hub on the side of it that'll let you conveniently plug in all of your devices. It's available in three colours: black, white and black glass.
Best-Selling Desktop Sorter
Price: $25.99
Details: This stylish desktop organizer can keep your papers, agendas and tablets from cluttering your workspace. Goodbye, mess!
Seated Under Desk Elliptical Machine
Price: $285.95 (
$319)
Details: If you don't have a treadmill at home, you can get your legs moving with this under-desk elliptical. It allows you to sit and break a sweat while you WFH.
Convertible Lift-Top Coffee Table
Price: $179.99
Details: If you love working from your couch, you might want to consider this convertible coffee table. The top lifts up, so you can use it as a desk, with storage space to boot. If you're not a fan of white, you can get it in brown instead.
Undated Weekly Planner Sheets
Price: $18.95
Details: These weekly planner sheets will help you get organized on hectic weeks when you have lots to do. It's not dated, so you can skip as many weeks as you want without wasting any of the pages.
Standing Desk Converter Attachment
Price: $139.97
Details: This standing desk converter is a cheaper alternative to buying a whole new desk. You can raise it while you stand, but you can also lower it so you can still use it when you want to sit down.
Wooden Balance Board
Price: $29.99 (
$39.99)
Details: If you ever get bored of your standing desk, you can mix it up with this balance board. It'll challenge your core strength by getting you to engage your muscles while you keep a balance.