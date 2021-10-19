This WFH Exercise Bike Is Straight Out Of A 2001 Infomercial But It Actually Has Great Reviews
It's on sale and you can save $119.99 right now!
If you work remotely and love surrounding yourself with all of the latest home office products, you have to check out this work-from-home exercise bike on Amazon Canada that's on sale right now for $279.98.
It has a built-in desk with an ultra-stable base that'll allow you to work from your laptop while you put the pedal to the medal. The desktop is adjustable, so you can slide it forward and backward and tilt it up and down.
The desk can slide far away enough that you can hop off the saddle and work in a standing position, too.
It has eight levels of tension so you can decide how light or intense you want your workout to be. Reviewers say the seat is super comfortable and love that it folds up for easy storage. They also appreciate how quiet it is and how it can track their calories.
Details: This exercise bike doubles as a desk, so you can work out while you WFH. It has eight levels of resistance to choose from with adjustable legs that'll keep you from wobbling. It looks like it's straight out of a 2000 late-night infomercial but it actually has a ton of rave reviews.