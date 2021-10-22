Trending Tags

Office Chairs Are Up To 50% Off At Staples Canada RN If Your Back Has Seen Better Days

You can sit comfortably with these discounts.

Office Chairs Are Up To 50% Off At Staples Canada RN If Your Back Has Seen Better Days
Tommaso79 | Dreamstime, Pittinut Kasemsuan | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Full discloser: I'm 33-years-old but sometimes my back makes me feel like I'm 88-years-old. If you're struggling with back pain from sitting at a desk 24/7, you can see if a new office chair helps at all.

Staple Canada's Big Desk And Chair Event is on now and you can save up to 50% on all sorts of office, gaming and computer chairs! The offer runs until October 26.

The Staples Kendros Task Chair looks extremely comfy and it's currently on sale for $107.49 (originally $214.99).

There are loads of ergonomic office chairs on sale for as little as $49.97. Not all of them have great reviews, unfortunately. Luckily, this La-Z-Boy Savona Manager Chair for $74.97 has impressive reviews. Shoppers say they love "the lower back support it provides" and find it "comfortable for hours of sitting while working from home."

If you feel like splurging today, the most expensive ergonomic chair on sale is the Lewis Mesh Work Chair for $349.99 (originally $499.99).

Staples Canada

Price: Varies

Details: Now until October 26, you can save up to 50% on chairs and desks at Staples Canada. Ergonomic office chairs are on sale for as little as $49.97. You can get free 2-hour curbside pick up or free next-day delivery with no minimum spend.

Find It On STAPLES CANADA

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

