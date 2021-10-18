Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Deals

This Standing Desk Converter On Sale At Best Buy Canada Will Save Your Posture & Your Wallet

It's $140 off right now! 🤑

This Standing Desk Converter On Sale At Best Buy Canada Will Save Your Posture & Your Wallet
Best Buy Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're currently looking to upgrade your home office without breaking the bank, we've got some good news!

Along with all the other awesome products included in Best Buy Canada's anniversary sale, you can get this MotionGrey standing desk converter for $159.99 (originally $299.99).

Best Buy Canada

Reviewers say it has transformed their workspace into an ergonomic setup and love how smoothly it lifts up. It's spacious enough to hold two monitors and will adjust to the height of your liking.

For the ultimate ergonomic office space, Best Buy Canada has other items on sale that we've highlighted below.

MotionGrey Portable Height Adjustable Sit To Stand Standing Desk Converter Riser

Best Buy Canada

Price: $159.99 ($299.99)

Details: This standing desk riser will convert your current desk into an ergonomic one. You can easily adjust its height to switch between sitting and standing. It can hold two monitors and has a handy keyboard tray that'll keep your wrists at a comfortable height while you type.

$159.99 On BEST BUY CANADA

Fenge Electric Standing Desk

Best Buy Canada

Price: $299.99 ($499.99)

Details: This electric standing desk has four programmable memory presets, so you can get as comfortable as possible at the press of a button. The height can be adjusted anywhere from 28 to 48 inches.

$299.99 On BEST BUY CANADA

MotionGrey Anti-Fatigue Mat 

Best Buy Canada

Price: $59.99 ($149.99)

Details: This super thick anti-fatigue mat will make standing at your desk a whole lot easier. It's durable, ultra-cushioned and waterproof which makes cleaning it a total breeze.

$59.99 On BEST BUY CANADA

MotionGrey Ergonomic AirWise Stool

Best Buy Canada

Price: $159 ($400)

Details: This adjustable stool tilts, rotates and pivots in a full circle, allowing you to enjoy a whole range of movement while still being supported. It has a weighted base that ensures you won't topple over and a supportive cushion that won't dig into your thighs.

$159 On BEST BUY CANADA

From Your Site Articles

Best Buy Canada’s Anniversary Sale Is On Now & You Can Get Up To $800 Off Popular Items

Now's the time to buy a 4K TV, Macbook Pro or Dyson vacuum.

Paul Mckinnon | Dreamstime, @bestbuy | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Black Friday? We don't know her. Best Buy Canada's celebrating their 20th anniversary by throwing a massive sale with discounts that put other shopping events to shame.

Keep Reading Show less

12 Home Office Gifts You'll Want To Give Yourself Before The 2021 Holidays

Hands up if you're STILL working from home. 👋

Amazon Canada, Simona Pilolla | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Although many Canadians are heading back to the office, a lot of us are still working from home — some even without any plans to return.

Keep Reading Show less

You Can Work From A Beachside 'Digital Nomad Valley' In Europe For Less Than A Month's Rent

If you can work from anywhere, you can definitely work from here!

Courtesy of GrabAHome, @bet_checka | Instagram

Working from home can get old pretty fast, but what if you could take your job on vacation to Eastern Europe?

Croatia is hoping to lure some adventurous WFH folks to its newly-minted "Digital Nomad Valley" in Zadar, where you can live in a gorgeous mobile home near the water for less than your monthly rent in a big city.

Keep Reading Show less

This 'COVID-Free' Caribbean Island Only Lets You Visit If Your Salary Is High Enough

Only 21 people have made the cut so far.

@islandofmontserrat | Instagram, @islandofmontserrat | Instagram

How much would you pay to live on an island where you can forget about COVID-19 rules? Or maybe the better question is, how much can you afford?

You'll need a pay stub handy if you want to vacation on the black sand beaches of Montserrat, a supposedly "COVID-free" Caribbean island where your salary will make or break your chances of getting in.

Keep Reading Show less