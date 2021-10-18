This Standing Desk Converter On Sale At Best Buy Canada Will Save Your Posture & Your Wallet

Now's the perfect time to start holiday shopping because you can save on everything from 4K TVs and touchscreen laptops to folding treadmills and kitchen appliances. The anniversary sale runs until October 21. Here are the most notable deals you can find online.
TVs
You can save $800 on the Samsung 65" 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen OS Smart TV, which is now on sale for $2,599.99. If you watch a lot of sports and movies, you'll love this TV. The quantum HDR enhances detail and contrast so every image is crisp and clear.
A similar version, the Samsung The Frame 65" 4K Smart TV, is also on sale and you can get $600 off and pay only $2,099.99. The main difference between these Samsungs is that this one is designed to look like a picture frame when it's not in use.
If those are too big, you can opt for something more budget-friendly, like the LG 55" 4K UHD HDR OLED webOS Smart TV, now on sale for $1,549.99. If you love to play video games, this one has a ton of gaming-worthy features that deliver vibrant colours, fluid motion and powerful audio.
Those who are a fan of Sony might appreciate saving $300 off the Sony MASTER 48" 4K UHD HDR OLED Android OS Smart TV, which is now $1,699.99. It's highly recommended for anyone who loves to play video games and streaming content. It has built-in Google Assistant and Apple AirPlay 2 so you can watch and listen to pretty much anything you want.
Laptops
Macbooks are expensive but Best Buy Canada has an awesome deal going on right now. You can save $734 on this refurbished Apple MacBook Pro 13.3" Laptop that's now just $764.99. It has up to 10 hours of battery life and comes with a minimum 90-day warranty.
If you're more into PCs, the ASUS VivoBook 15 X515 15.6" Laptop is on sale for $479.99. It's loaded with an Intel Pentium CPU with 8GB of RAM for excellent performance.
You can get $140 off the HP Stream Laptop in rose pink, which is now on sale for $359. It's one of the best deals you're going to find as far as computers go. This item is new and comes with a one-year warranty.
Have you always wanted a touchscreen laptop for your dorm or home office? The Microsoft Surface Go 12.4" Touchscreen Laptop is on sale for $979.99. It features a powerful 10th-generation Intel processor, 8GB of RAM, and all-day battery life.
If you prefer using a tablet at home or at work, you can save $300 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 12.4" 256GB Android Tablet, which is now on sale for $999.99. It has a touchscreen display but you can also use the attached pen to control presentations, take notes, and create drawings.
Fitness & Wellness Equipment
Why spend money on a gym membership when you can just work out at home? You can save $190 on the SuperFit 2.25HP 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill, which is now just $409.99. It's super versatile because it can be used both as an under desk treadmill and a running treadmill. Best of all, it's super quiet!
You can skip the spa and try an at-home remedy with this EZ-X Premium Percussion Massage Gun, which is $320 off right now. Priced at an affordable $129.99, this device is designed to relieve pain and soreness, and accelerate muscle recovery.
No one wants back pain. If it's time to upgrade to a more comfortable chair, the MotionGrey Stylish Ergonomic High Mesh Office Chair is on sale right now for $189.99. It features a breathable and temperature-neutral engineered mesh designed to respond to your body, movement, and posture.
Kitchen & Home Appliances
Dyson products are super trendy right now (for a good reason!) and you can get $150 off the Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum and pay only $799.99. If you're going to spend a ton of money on a vacuum, it may as well be a Dyson.
You can save $90 when you buy the Insignia Air Fryer for just $79.99. This brand is exclusive to Best Buy and comes with over 38,000 positive reviews! Alternatively, you can get the Insignia Digital Air Fryer on sale for $89.99 if you prefer something sleeker.
Those who love to bake need a stand mixer in their kitchen. Right now, the KitchenAid Artisan Design Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is $230 off, so you only pay $399.99. It's perfect for making bread, big batches of cookies or even creating your own pasta from scratch.
Headphones
Now's your chance to score AirPods on sale! The Apple AirPods Pro In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones are now only $192.82. These connect like magic to your iPhone or Apple Watch when you're on the go.
You can also get $170 off these Sony Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones, now just $179.99. They have easy-to-use touch-sensor controls and an "extra bass" button for when you want to crank your music up a notch.