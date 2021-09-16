Trending Tags

This Convertible Coffee Table From Amazon Canada Is Perfect If You Love To WFH On Your Couch

It's currently on sale and you can get 15% off!

Amazon Canada

Since the pandemic forced many Canadians to work from home, a lot of us got used to it, in fact, most of us want to continue working remotely indefinitely.

The hardest part of being at home 24/7 is finding a comfortable work setup. While some people are lucky enough to have a dedicated office space, some people prefer the comfort of their couch.

This Rolanstar Coffee Table that's $169 on Amazon Canada is the perfect solution for anyone whose dedicated WFH station has become their living room.

Amazon Canada

The unique thing about this table is that the top pulls up and out so you can use it to eat and work. It has an inner compartment to hide all of your bits and bobs like remote controls and plenty of storage space underneath, too.

It also comes in a brown colour, pictured above, that unfortunately isn't on sale but you can get it for $199.99 which isn't too bad.

You can also get a matching end table and a bookshelf for $99.98 each. The brand also has a regular desk on sale for $129.99 (originally $189.98) if you prefer a more traditional office setup.

Rolanstar Coffee Table

Amazon Canada

Price: $169 ($199)

Details: You can get this convertible coffee table made of melamine veneer – a material that's waterproof, heat-resistant and dust-free – shipped for free to your doorstep in just a few days. It's not super hard to set up and even comes with two storage baskets to conveniently store your extra throws or books.

$169 On AMAZON CANADA

