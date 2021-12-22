9 Exercise Bikes & Other Fitness Products On Sale Just In Time For Boxing Day
What better time than Boxing Week to give your at-home gym an upgrade? If you've been thinking about getting some new fitness equipment, there are a handful of exercise bikes and other products on sale at Amazon Canada, Canadian Tire and more.
When choosing exercise equipment, you'll want to consider what kind of features best match your health needs and fitness goals. From recumbent stationary bikes to ab roller wheels, here are nine products you can get on sale right now.
YONKFUL Exercise Bike
This YONKFUL exercise bike on Amazon has everything you'll need to step up your cardio game. It has an LCD display that'll track your riding speed, time, distance and calories. It's super quiet to ride and also has a tablet mount so you can watch your favourite videos while you work out.
Exerpeutic Folding Magnetic Upright Exercise Bike
This entry-level exercise bike is sweet, simple and affordable. It has eight levels of resistance and it folds up so you can tuck it away when you're not using it. It has a basic LED display that'll show your speed, distance, time, calories, and pulse while you ride it.
HolaHatha Aerobic Step Platform With Adjustable Height
This step platform is a simple piece of equipment, but that doesn't mean it isn't versatile or effective. It'll fire up your quads and glutes as you step on and off of it, and add some heat to your strength training workouts. It's also lightweight and portable, with three levels of adjustable height.
Everlast Everstrike Heavy Bag
Have you always wanted your own punching bag? Well, you can get this 70-pound bag that's long enough for kicks and knees, too. You can mount it onto your ceiling or set it up on a stand if your ceiling is too high.
Marcy Magnetic Recumbent Exercise Bike
This recumbent bike is great if you're looking for something with more back support while you exercise. It has eight levels of magnetic resistance to use, as well as an adjustable seat and an LCD monitor that tracks your speed, distance, time, calories, and pulse.
Gonex Ab Roller Wheel
If you want to take your ab workouts to the next level, this abdominal trainer set will give you the means to do just that. It's ultra-wide for extra stability and comes with a mat, push-up handles, resistance straps and a pair of sliders.
Sunny Health & Fitness Motorized Walking Treadmill White
This walking treadmill is equipped with a 9.98% incline function that'll intensify your daily walks. It's perfect if getting outside isn't always an option, especially when it's super cold or slippery out. It comes with a digital monitor that tracks your time, distance, speed and calories burned.
Fitness Reality Bench
This adjustable bench can help you reach your fullest range of motion at all the right angles while strength training. When you're not using it, you can fold it up so you can make better use of the space.
Peach Bands Resistance Bands Set
The best thing about these resistance bands is that they'll add a ton of heat to your workouts without taking up any space. With four levels of resistance to utilize, these bands can heighten the intensity of your squats, help with muscle activation, and tone smaller muscle areas.
