17 Sales That Are Still Going Strong In Canada If You Missed Out On Boxing Day
Save big on fitness equipment from Best Buy, loungewear from H&M, and more!
Sometimes we get so caught up in the season of giving that we forget to treat ourselves. If the holidays were so hectic for you that you simply snoozed right through Boxing Day, then you might be feeling some FOMO on all the great deals that went on.
Luckily for you, some stores are extending their Boxing Day or end-of-season sales. From clothing to fitness equipment, here are 17 brands with incredible sales you can still take advantage of.
Kotn
Kotn's Thank You sale is on now and includes up to 50% off seasonal styles on both men's and women's apparel. You can get free shipping when you spend $75 or more.
Simons
You can currently get up to 70% off designer items and up to 50% off already marked down clothing and home goods, like this faux sheepskin area rug for $69.95 (originally $95).
Columbia Sportswear
Columbia's winter sale includes 25% off select gear, like this long down coat for $171.98 (originally $229.99). The offer runs until March 9, 2022.
RW&CO
For a limited time, both men's and women's clothing are on sale and you can save up to 60% plus an extra 30% on select items.
Best Buy Canada
Best Buy Canada has some hot deals on fitness equipment just in time for the new year, like $100 off a pair of adjustable Bowflex dumbbells. If you're looking to get some cardio in, this Schwinn IC4 Spin Bike is now $999.99 with a complimentary one-year subscription to JRNY.
H&M
H&M has so many cozy staples if you plan on hibernating for the rest of the winter and select items are up to 60% off right now Free standard shipping is included on all orders with no minimum, now until January 6.
Amazon Canada
Amazon always has great deals going on, but right now there are loads of fitness equipment on sale. You can pick up everything from yoga mats to this rowing machine for just $95.38 (originally $140.97).
Dynamite
Dynamite's Boxing Week sale is still on and right now can save up to 70% on full-price items. You can get tops starting at just $10 or sweaters starting at $15.
Under Armour
The Under Armour semi-annual sale runs until January 26, 2022 with items up to 50% off. For example, you can pick up this men's training long sleeve shirt for $37.99 instead of $50.
Indigo
For a limited time, you can save up to 50% on home, apparel and of course, books at Indigo during their The Good Stuff sale. You can cozy up with this faux fur throw that's just $25 (originally $80).
Canadian Tire
Another retailer with great fitness deals right now is Canadian Tire, with up to 45% off equipment. This Bowflex folding treadmill, for example, is $500 off and now just $1,499.
Calvin Klein
You can pick up some new undies and other apparel at Calvin Klein during their after-holiday sale featuring 50% off sale items. This comfy seamless bralette is only $29.26 (originally $58.52).
Sorel
If your winter boots are starting to show some wear and tear, you can get a pair of Sorels for up to 25% off during the brand's end-of-season sale. You can pick up waterproof shoes like these men's Cheyanne boots for $135.98 (originally $160).
Aldo
Another footwear brand with a winter sale is Aldo, and right now you can get up to 50% off select styles. These sturdy combat boots are just $89.98 (originally $130).
Clearly
Now is the perfect time to grab a new pair of glasses if your annual benefits just got refreshed. Right now at Clearly, you can get up to 60% off frames and 30% off lenses when you use the code LENSUP30 at checkout.
MEC
Deals at MEC include 20% off Arc'teryx, 30% off Garmin, 20% off bike trainers and 20% off Tentree apparel. You can also get free shipping when you spend over $50.
The Bay
The Bay has a "spend more, save more" event going on right now. When you use the code SMSM, you can save up to $50 on all orders over $250. It's a tiered sale and applies to everything now until January 13, 2022.