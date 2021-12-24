Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Deals
boxing day

Best Buy Canada Just Kicked Off Their Boxing Day Sale & The Discounts Are Massive

You can save hundreds of dollars on Samsung, Dyson, Vitamix and other popular brands.

Best Buy Canada Just Kicked Off Their Boxing Day Sale & The Discounts Are Massive
Yooran Park | Dreamstime, Nd3000 | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you thought the Black Friday sale was impressive, then wait until you learn what Best Buy Canada has in store for Boxing Day. The retailer is kicking off its massive sale two days early and we have all the details.

Starting today, you can save hundreds of dollars on vacuums, TVs, small appliances, smart home devices, wearable tech and so much more. Now’s the time to get what you need to start 2022 on the right foot.

If you feel like splurging this weekend, here are 14 products you can get on sale during Best Buy Canada’s Boxing Day sale.

Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Stick Vacuum

Best Buy Canada

Anyone with a Dyson vacuum at home can confirm it's worth every penny. This cordless model thoroughly cleans any floor type and all those hard-to-reach spots throughout your living space. Now until December 30, you can get $100 off.

Dyson
$799.99 $699.99
Buy Now

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch with Heart/Stress Management Tools & Voice Assistant

Best Buy Canada

If your new year’s resolution is to improve your physical health, having a Fitbit ensures you stick to your goals. This Fitbit Sense smartwatch tracks things like steps, calories burned, skin temperature and even sleep. Now until December 30, you can save $140.

Fitbit
$399.99 $259.99
Buy Now

Insignia Air Fryer

Best Buy Canada

This Insignia air fryer is then the perfect addition to your kitchen. It can fry all your favourite comfort foods, like chicken wings and french fries, using twice as little oil as traditional fryers. Now until December 30, you can get $150 off.

Insignia
$229.99 $79.99
Buy Now

Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Learning Thermostat

Best Buy Canada

Now until January 2, you can save $80 on this smart home thermostat. It remembers what temperatures you like, learns your schedule, and programs itself to save energy. It’s WiFi connected so you can turn the heat or A/C on or off even when you’re not home.

Google Nest
$329.99 $249.99
Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i8+ (Plus) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

Best Buy Canada

Now until December 30, select iRobot Roombas are up to $400 including this model that vacuums automatically and even empties the debris into AllergenLock bags so you never have to touch a thing.

iRobot
$1099.99 $699.99
Buy Now

Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Stick Vacuum

Best Buy Canada

This Dyson vacuum is one of the brand’s most affordable models. Now until December 30, you can save $100 off the original price. This cordless vacuum glides in every direction and can even lie flat to tackle even the most out-of-the-way spaces.

Dyson
$499.99 $399.99
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic

Best Buy Canada

A watch like this from Samsung makes a stylish statement while keeping your life on track at the same time. It has a ton of smart features designed to help you exercise better, increase endurance, and level up your wellness routine. Now until January 6, you can get $70 off.

Samsung
$449.99 $379.99
Buy Now

Vitamix E310 Explorian 1.4L 1380-Watt Stand Blender

Best Buy Canada

When you think of blenders, no one designs them better than Vitamix. This powerful blender comes with variable speed controls with 10 different culinary techniques. You can make everything from soups to smoothies with this device, and now until December 31, you can save $60.

Vitamix
$449.99 $389.99
Buy Now

Breville Smart Oven Pro Convection Toaster Oven

Best Buy Canada

There’s nothing this Breville smart oven can’t tackle with finesse. It has 10 cooking presets including toast, bagel, bake, roast, cookies, pizza, slow cook, reheat and keep warm. It can also slow cook between four to 10 hours so you can enjoy a nice deal when you’re home from work. Now until December 30, you can save $100.

Breville
$399.99 $299.99
Buy Now

Google Nest Hub Max Smart Display with Google Assistant

Best Buy Canada

Heading into 2022 with a lot of uncertainty can be daunting. One way to stay in touch with family and friends is with this handy Google Nest device. The 10-inch touchscreen lets you make video calls, while the built-in speakers with a 30W subwoofer give you high-quality audio so you never miss a beat. Now until December 30, you can save $100.

Google Nest
$299.99 $199.99
Buy Now

NordicTrack RW600 Rowing Machine

Best Buy Canada

A lot of us are looking to upgrade our at-home gyms in the new year. Now until January 6, you can save up to $400 on select NordicTrack equipment including this rowing machine. It comes with a one-year iFit membership and features a 10-inch HD touchscreen so you can view your stats and workout alongside a trainer.

NordicTrack
$1,499.99 $1,099.99
Buy Now

Razer Viper Ultimate 20000 DPI Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse with Dock

Best Buy Canada

If you’re a huge gamer, then this gaming mouse is a must-have. It gives you the most precise tracking and pointing and fits effortlessly in your hand for comfort during non-stop gaming marathons. Now until January 6, you can get $66 off the original price.

Razer
$165.99 $99.99
Buy Now

SodaStream Fizzi Soda Machine

Best Buy Canada

The SodaStream Fizzi is a sleeker model that takes up less counter space. It creates sparkling water in just 30 seconds and comes with a CO2 cylinder to get your drink on as soon as you open the box. Now until January 2, you can save $50.

SodaStream
$119.99 $69.99
Buy Now

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro 47mm Multisport GPS Watch

Best Buy Canada

Need a little help sticking to your fitness routine? This Garmin watch tracks your physical activities, sleep, heart rate, calories burned and it syncs to your smartphone for hands-free texts and emails when you’re on the go. Now until January 6, you can save $300.

Garmin
$879.99 $579.99
Buy Now

To shop all of Best Buy Canada’s Boxing Day deals, visit their website.

From Your Site Articles

The Lululemon Boxing Day Sale Is On Now & Here's What You Can Get

You can score a great deal on Align leggings, tanks and sports bras. 😍

Lululemon

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

The moment we've all been waiting for is here: Lululemon's Boxing Day Sale is on now and the markdowns are impressive!

Keep Reading Show less

Amazon Canada Boxing Day Deals Are On Now & Here Are 28 Awesome Items You Can Buy

Excuse me while I spend the rest of my money on myself. 🛍️

@kitchenaid_ca | Instagram, Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you've been counting down the days until Boxing Day, then it's time to get excited. Whether you've been waiting to splurge on a new TV or laptop, or simply want to browse, big Boxing Day deals have officially dropped at Amazon Canada.

Keep Reading Show less

The DavidsTea Semi-Annual Sale Is On Now & You Can Stock Up On Your Favourite Blends

Save up to 50% on teas, sets and accessories! 🍵

@davidstea | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

A cozy holiday break wouldn't be complete without a warm mug of tea from one of Canada's favourite tea brands. DavidsTea is having their semi-annual sale right now you can get up to 50% off a bunch of different teas and accessories.

Keep Reading Show less

Dynamite's Boxing Day Sale Is Coming Soon & Almost Everything Will Be 70% Off

Save up to 70% December 25 until January 9! 🛍️

@dynamiteclothing | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

One Canadian fashion brand that's had a successful year is Dynamite. From their staple leather Gisele pants to their gorgeous holiday edit collection, we can definitely say it's been a favourite of ours in 2021.

Keep Reading Show less