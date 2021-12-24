Best Buy Canada Just Kicked Off Their Boxing Day Sale & The Discounts Are Massive
You can save hundreds of dollars on Samsung, Dyson, Vitamix and other popular brands.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
If you thought the Black Friday sale was impressive, then wait until you learn what Best Buy Canada has in store for Boxing Day. The retailer is kicking off its massive sale two days early and we have all the details.
Starting today, you can save hundreds of dollars on vacuums, TVs, small appliances, smart home devices, wearable tech and so much more. Now’s the time to get what you need to start 2022 on the right foot.
If you feel like splurging this weekend, here are 14 products you can get on sale during Best Buy Canada’s Boxing Day sale.
Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Stick Vacuum
Anyone with a Dyson vacuum at home can confirm it's worth every penny. This cordless model thoroughly cleans any floor type and all those hard-to-reach spots throughout your living space. Now until December 30, you can get $100 off.
Fitbit Sense Smartwatch with Heart/Stress Management Tools & Voice Assistant
If your new year’s resolution is to improve your physical health, having a Fitbit ensures you stick to your goals. This Fitbit Sense smartwatch tracks things like steps, calories burned, skin temperature and even sleep. Now until December 30, you can save $140.
Insignia Air Fryer
This Insignia air fryer is then the perfect addition to your kitchen. It can fry all your favourite comfort foods, like chicken wings and french fries, using twice as little oil as traditional fryers. Now until December 30, you can get $150 off.
Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Learning Thermostat
Now until January 2, you can save $80 on this smart home thermostat. It remembers what temperatures you like, learns your schedule, and programs itself to save energy. It’s WiFi connected so you can turn the heat or A/C on or off even when you’re not home.
iRobot Roomba i8+ (Plus) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
Now until December 30, select iRobot Roombas are up to $400 including this model that vacuums automatically and even empties the debris into AllergenLock bags so you never have to touch a thing.
Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Stick Vacuum
This Dyson vacuum is one of the brand’s most affordable models. Now until December 30, you can save $100 off the original price. This cordless vacuum glides in every direction and can even lie flat to tackle even the most out-of-the-way spaces.
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic
A watch like this from Samsung makes a stylish statement while keeping your life on track at the same time. It has a ton of smart features designed to help you exercise better, increase endurance, and level up your wellness routine. Now until January 6, you can get $70 off.
Vitamix E310 Explorian 1.4L 1380-Watt Stand Blender
When you think of blenders, no one designs them better than Vitamix. This powerful blender comes with variable speed controls with 10 different culinary techniques. You can make everything from soups to smoothies with this device, and now until December 31, you can save $60.
Breville Smart Oven Pro Convection Toaster Oven
There’s nothing this Breville smart oven can’t tackle with finesse. It has 10 cooking presets including toast, bagel, bake, roast, cookies, pizza, slow cook, reheat and keep warm. It can also slow cook between four to 10 hours so you can enjoy a nice deal when you’re home from work. Now until December 30, you can save $100.
Google Nest Hub Max Smart Display with Google Assistant
Heading into 2022 with a lot of uncertainty can be daunting. One way to stay in touch with family and friends is with this handy Google Nest device. The 10-inch touchscreen lets you make video calls, while the built-in speakers with a 30W subwoofer give you high-quality audio so you never miss a beat. Now until December 30, you can save $100.
NordicTrack RW600 Rowing Machine
A lot of us are looking to upgrade our at-home gyms in the new year. Now until January 6, you can save up to $400 on select NordicTrack equipment including this rowing machine. It comes with a one-year iFit membership and features a 10-inch HD touchscreen so you can view your stats and workout alongside a trainer.
Razer Viper Ultimate 20000 DPI Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse with Dock
If you’re a huge gamer, then this gaming mouse is a must-have. It gives you the most precise tracking and pointing and fits effortlessly in your hand for comfort during non-stop gaming marathons. Now until January 6, you can get $66 off the original price.
SodaStream Fizzi Soda Machine
The SodaStream Fizzi is a sleeker model that takes up less counter space. It creates sparkling water in just 30 seconds and comes with a CO2 cylinder to get your drink on as soon as you open the box. Now until January 2, you can save $50.
Garmin Fenix 6 Pro 47mm Multisport GPS Watch
Need a little help sticking to your fitness routine? This Garmin watch tracks your physical activities, sleep, heart rate, calories burned and it syncs to your smartphone for hands-free texts and emails when you’re on the go. Now until January 6, you can save $300.