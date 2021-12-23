The Best Boxing Day Laptop Deals In Canada That'll Save You A Lot More Than A Dime Or Two
It's the perfect time for an upgrade!
Looking to start the new year with a new laptop? With Boxing Day deals rolling out left and right, there couldn't be a better time to find a great laptop at a discount.
Even though Boxing Day isn't officially until December 26, you can already find top-rated laptops on sale in nationwide stores like The Source, Best Buy, Walmart and more.
If you don't know where to start, don't panic! We did the work for you and came up with a list of places that are currently offering great deals on laptops, with the best-rated and lowest-priced laptops highlighted just for you.
Amazon Canada
While even more laptop deals are expected on December 26, you can already find several highly rated laptops on sale at Amazon Canada right now. Some affordable options include the Acer Chromebook 14-Inch Laptop for $259 (originally $327.27) and the Samsung Galaxy Book 15.6-Inch Laptop for $659.99 (originally $859.98).
Best Buy Canada
Best Buy Canada is known for its amazingly low prices which makes their upcoming Boxing Day sale one of the most anticipated events of the year. You can already find an Apple MacBook Air 13.3-Inch Laptop on sale for $1,197.95 (originally $1,579.99), as well as a Lenovo IdeaPad 15.6-Inch Laptop for $449.99 (originally $599.99).
HP Canada
Right now, you can find HP laptops for any budget online including affordable laptops like the HP Stream 14-fq0020ca Laptop for $299.99 (originally $379.99), mid-range options like the HP 15-ef2014ca FHD Laptop for $599.99 (originally $829.99), and pricier options like the HP ProBook 440 G8 Notebook PC Laptop for $1,559 (originally $1,659). Plus, if you spend $200 or more, you can save $50 with the code BOXINGWK50.
Microsoft Canada
Along with a ton of discounted laptops, you can also save up to $250 on a Surface Laptop Go and up to $300 on a Surface Laptop 4 both in-stores and online at Microsoft Canada.
Staples Canada
Even though more Boxing Day deals will likely drop on December 26, you can already score awesome discounts on laptops. You can get a Lenovo IdeaPad 3 14-Inch FHD Laptop for $599.99 (originally $769.99), a Lenovo Flex 5 14-Inch FHD Multimode Notebook Laptop for $679.99 (originally $869.99) or an Asus L410MA-SH01-CB 14-inch Notebook for $259.99 (originally $349.99).
The Source
You can save up to 50% on select products during The Source's Boxing Week Sale, including a fancy Acer Chromebook Spin 13.3-Inch FHD Touchscreen Laptop for $599.99 (originally $799.99). Check back on December 26 for deeper markdowns and even more laptops on sale.
Walmart Canada
Walmart's Boxing Day sale kicks off on December 24 at 6 p.m. EST, but until then you can view their Boxing Day flyer for a sneak peek at sale items. Discounted laptops include a Samsung Galaxy Book Go 14-Inch Laptop for $299.98 (originally $469.98) and an MSI GF63 Gaming Laptop for $799 (originally $899).