13 Game-Changing Products We Tried That Will Make Your Life A Whole Lot Easier In 2022
These items are well worth the hype — and the money! 🙌
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Welcome to season three of 2020! While it may seem like you're just living the same day, month and year over and over again, we know just the thing — or things, rather — that'll get you out of this funk.
No one can predict how 2022 is going to pan out but you can still prepare and set yourself up for success!
From gadgets that can help you get a better night's sleep to gizmos that will kick stress to the curb where it belongs, we made a list of our favourite products that can help you live your best life during these downright weird times.
Sunrise Alarm Clock
If you struggle to wake up in the dark mornings of winter, you'll benefit from a sunrise alarm clock. This one on Amazon Canada can simulate both a sunrise and a sunset with seven colour-changing lights. It can even wake you up with natural sounds, like birds chirping, instead of that loud and obnoxious alarm we've all gotten accustomed to.
Heated Shiatsu Neck, Back & Shoulder Massager
This clever massaging contraption will knead your tense traps and stiff neck, all while warming your muscles for some ultimate relaxation. It has two slots you can put your arms in, which can help to release your shoulders so you can embrace a soothing massage.
Cosrx Acne Pimple Master Patches
These popular pimple patches will magically suck out all the gross stuff from your breakouts overnight, leaving you with smoother skin by morning. You get three sheets with 24 different-sized patches in each.
Thermal Socks
These socks are a game-changer! You can find Heat Holders at Costco and Amazon. These thermal socks will keep your feet happy and cozy while you lounge at home or head out on a winter adventure. The brand makes thermal leggings and gloves, too.
Crest Whitening Emulsions with Built-In Applicator
If you do drink a lot of coffee (or wine), then you might worry about your teeth getting stained. This easy-to-apply whitening solution is great for throwing in your bag and keeping your pearly whites nice and bright.
Peace Out Retinol Face Stick
Beauty lovers will adore this retinol stick, which couldn't be easier to apply. With just one swipe, it'll address dark circles, fine lines, wrinkles, texture and more.
Nespresso Vertuo Plus
You can save so much time and money by brewing your own coffee and espresso at home with this Nespresso machine. It's such a fun way to try different flavours without ever having to leave the comfort of your own house!
Adjustable Weight Bench
With gyms in Ontario closed from January 5 until January 26 or longer, many of us are left having to work out at home again. This adjustable bench is a great investment and it's so compact. It easily folds so you can tuck it away to free up some space in your living room or bedroom.
Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener
Getting ready has never been easier thanks to this Dyson hair straightener that works wirelessly when charged. It heats up in seconds and is less damaging to your hair compared to other brands due to its special bending plates.
ILIA Blue Light Protect + Set Mist
This 3-in-1 product from Ilia, one of the most popular clean beauty brands at Sephora, helps hydrate, set makeup, and defend your skin from environmental stressors. It's a real lifesaver if you sit in front of a computer all day, every day.
Honeywell HEPA Air Purifier
This air purifier on Amazon is perfect for medium to large-sized rooms that need a little pick-me-up when it comes to air quality. It can help to minimize the effects of allergens, pet dander, odours and even mold to make breathing a little easier.
YONKFUL Exercise Bike
This exercise bike on Amazon has everything you'll need to step up your cardio game. It has an LCD display that'll track your riding speed, time, distance and calories. It's super quiet to ride and also has a tablet mount so you can watch your favourite videos while you work out.
Consciot Vanity Lights for Mirror
If you've always wanted a Hollywood-style vanity but can't bear the thought of dropping hundreds on a mirror, then you definitely need these adhesive lights in your life. They can stick right onto any mirror you already own, forever changing your beauty routine.