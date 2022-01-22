I Got This Sunrise Alarm Clock & It Actually Helps Me Wake Up In A Good Mood Every Morning
I know I'm not the only one who feels like a zombie in the morning. Winters make it so damn hard to wake up and get out of bed, especially when it's still dark at 7 a.m.
This Christmas, my mother-in-law gifted me this sunrise alarm clock I've been eyeing all year. It's $55.99 on Amazon Canada and features both sunrise and sunset simulation.
I've been using the device all month and not only am I falling asleep faster, but I'm waking up easier and feeling a lot calmer in the morning. Rather than a loud and obnoxious alarm jolting me out of bed, I have natural light slowly easing me out of slumber.
I never thought I would say this: I am now a morning person!
What I like about the product
The sunrise alarm clock allows you to program two different alarms. I have one set up super early for the work week and another one for weekends. A warm golden light turns on and gradually gets brighter for the next 30 minutes. There's also the option to use other colours like blue and violet to help you wake up but I prefer the natural hues.
Amazon is chock-full of sunrise alarm clocks and this one's a fairly affordable option. The Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light seems to be a popular choice among consumers but it costs a whopping $249.99.
So, in short, the one I received for Christmas is way more cost-effective.
What I don't like about the product
There's an option to program natural sounds to accompany the sunrise — like birds chirping or ocean waves — but I find it annoying and prefer no sound at all. But to each their own.
This clock also comes with a built-in AM/FM radio (which is of no use to me, TBH) and a lot of buttons on the sides as well as a ton of touch-screen buttons on the front. These are to set your colours, brightness level, wake-up time and more. It was a bit tricky getting the hang of all the buttons and their functions, even after reading the manual. What can I say? I'm a woman who craves simplicity.
Do I recommend this product?
If you're someone who has trouble waking up in the morning, I encourage you to test out a sunrise alarm clock to see if it helps you as much as it has helped me. What's great about this clock is that it's totally customizable. You can choose whatever colours and sounds you want and you can adjust the length and brightness of each sunrise and sunset.
It may not be the most renowned sunrise alarm clock on the market, but it sure is one of the most affordable options. It has over 12.9k ratings on Amazon, the majority all positive.
My overall rating:
Sunrise Alarm Clock
This sunrise alarm clock can help if waking up is not your strong suit. It's designed to simulate a sunrise so you can wake up more naturally and feel energized and ready to tackle the day.
