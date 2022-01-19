6 Products That Can Help You Sleep Better, According To An Expert
"Sleep is personal and it's all about finding what works for you." 🛏️ 💤
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Undisturbed slumber is getting harder and harder to come by. When you're often having issues sleeping through the night, it can be tough to find a solution that sticks.
There are so many factors that can contribute to insomnia: stress, medication, a health condition, too much caffeine for starters. When you've lost all hope, it feels good to get hear directly from an expert on the secret to unlocking a good night's sleep.
Chloe Alleyne is a certified wellness and fitness expert and D360 coach based in Toronto who reaffirms the importance of making sleep a priority. "Sleep is personal and it’s all about finding what works for you,” Alleyne tells Narcity. While sound baths might work for one person, it may do jack for the next.
Here are six products Alleyne says are worth looking into so you can fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up rejuvenated and ready to tackle the day.
Hush Weighted Blanket
Often dubbed as "the best weighted blanket in Canada," this blanket can reduce stress and help you fall asleep faster.
"It both hugs your body and grounds you, and each of these actions affects hormone levels, easing your anxiety and making you feel more relaxed. If you're considering a weighted blanket, look for one that's 10 percent of your body weight," Alleyne says.
Right now, readers can save $30 with the code NARCITY.
Bathorium Snooze Bomb
These luxe bath bombs are a step up from your regular pharmacy finds. They turn your water into a gorgeous violet hue and release a soft floral fragrance in the room.
"Taking a bath or shower before bedtime is a well-known sleep remedy," Alleyne says. "A warm bath can help you relax, and your body temperature tends to drop [afterwards], which can induce better sleep."
You can pick up these Bathorium snooze bombs at several stores across Canada including Indigo and The Detox Market.
This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray
Well, with a company name like This Works you best believe they'll put out a product that actually works!
"This pillow spray with notes of lavender, chamomile and vetiver (a fragrant perennial grass) is proven to help you to fall asleep faster and feel more refreshed in the morning," Alleyne says.
If you order one now, you can get 15% off with the code LFCA15.
Silk Sleep Mask
"Eye masks help prevent light from reaching the retina of your eyes. Our bodies naturally respond to light by activating our sleep-wake cycle, so keeping light off your eyes is important if you want a good night’s rest because it will help extend your REM cycle," Alleyne says.
Alleyne recommends this B Yoga Silk Sleep Mask for $46. On a budget? We found this popular alternative on Amazon Canda for $17.99 and this two-pack for only $13.99.
Loftie Alarm Clock
No one wants to start their day feeling jumpy, right? This snazzy device features two non-alarming sounds to help you nail the wake-up call. But that's not the only thing it provides.
"The Loftie alarm clock is a new clock that includes meditations, guided breathwork exercises, sound bath, white noise, and more to help you get a restful sleep," Alleyne says.
Stretching & Meditation Apps
Science proves that stress can negatively impact your eating and sleeping habits. Alleyne says knowing how much sleep you get and when you’re getting it can show you what’s working—and what’s not—so you can make healthy changes.
She recommends winding down before bed with a guided meditation with the Breethe, available for free through the WW app.
Another tip? Alleyne recommends stretching before bed — heck, even in bed — to relax the mind and body. She says that Obé Fitness (also integrated within the WW app) offers a ton of guided stretches for those looking for pointers.
This article’s left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.