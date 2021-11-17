6 Weighted Blankets That'll Keep Your Loved Ones Warm & Snug This Holiday Season
Might have to gift one to yourself, too. 🎁
Do you know someone who just can't deal with winter? Well, along with other cozy gift ideas like heated slippers and funky socks, you should consider adding a weighted blanket to your shopping list.
Aside from being warm AF, weighted blankets can have therapeutic benefits, too — stress and anxiety relief and a better night's sleep, for starters. You can actually find some blankets that are weighted and heated, which is a nice bonus.
Here are six weighted blankets with great reviews online that you should check out as you start your holiday shopping this year. Who knows, you might end up picking one up for yourself, too.
Hug Bud Weighted Blanket
Price: $64.99
Details: This 12-pound weighted blanket is one of Amazon Canada's best sellers and it can do a lot more than keep your friends or family cozy. It can also provide them with therapeutic benefits, like stress and anxiety relief and even a better night's sleep. It's available in a variety of weights and sizes in gray or navy.
Pure Enrichment Heated Weighted Blanket
Price: $260.39
Details: This blanket is on the pricer side, but that's because it's also electric. It weighs 13 pounds with a plush sherpa lining on one side and a soft micro mink on the other. It'll automatically shut off after two hours, so you can fall asleep without having to turn it off first.
Endy Weighted Blanket
Price: $175.50 (
$195)
Details: The 15-pound Endy blanket has over 500 five-star reviews that rave about how comfy it is. It's quilted, which ensures the weight is balanced and distributed evenly so you can get a good night's sleep.
Oui Knit Weighted Throw Blanket
Price: $279
Details: Here's a knitted weighted blanket from Indigo that's as stylish as it is cozy. It weighs 12 pounds and is currently available in three colours: ivory, heathered grey and yellow.
Indigo Wellness Weighted Blanket
Price: $199
Details: Here's another weighted blanket from Indigo that's equal parts comfy and stylish. This one is 15 pounds and is made with ultra-soft velvet. The micro-glass beads are evenly distributed for a sensory experience that'll feel like a warm hug.
Smart Queen Weighted Blanket
Price: $65.99
Details: This affordable weighted blanket with tons of raving reviews on Amazon Canada. The 60 x 80-inch blanket is 15 pounds which is great for adults but you can also get it in other sizes and weights for kids, too.