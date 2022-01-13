Trending Tags

7 Heated Socks Every Canadian With Cold Feet Needs To Survive Winter

Sometimes merino wool socks just don’t cut it.

Commerce Editor
7 Heated Socks Every Canadian With Cold Feet Needs To Survive Winter
Rosshelen | Dreamstime, Daniel Dash | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Whether you enjoy outdoor activities like skiing and hiking or you just need something to keep you warm while you shovel the driveway, a pair of heated socks can make a huge difference — especially if you have poor blood circulation.

Lenz seems to be a popular brand in Canada because it has snazzy Bluetooth controls, but it costs a pretty penny. These Lenz Heat Narrow Socks 5.0 with Toe Cap go for $399.95!

If you’re interested in investing in a pair of heated socks but don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars, there are plenty of affordable options online. We did some digging and found 7 socks you can order online starting at $22.99.

Snow Deer Heated Socks

Amazon Canada

Still a splurge but not quite as expensive as the Lenz socks. These have heating elements at the top and bottom of the toes to provide all-over warmth and blood circulation. One shopper who bought these said they wore them to an outdoor football game in November and it kept their toes "very warm" on the low setting.

Snow Deer
$99.99
Buy Now

Parner Heated Socks

Amazon Canada

The main heating on these socks is located on the forefoot and instep. It takes only 10 minutes to charge the lithium-ion battery and a solid charge lasts about seven hours so you can wear them all day while you work.

Parner
$74.59
Buy Now

Therm-ic Ski Power Socks

Altitude Sports

Made mostly out of acrylic and nylon, these socks are designed for intensive use in cold weather and for outdoor sports like skiing.

Therm-ic
$129.99
Buy Now

Perfect Life Ideas Heated Socks

Amazon Canada

These socks have a hidden pouch at the top that holds the battery discreetly so you don't have to worry about ugly flaps hanging on the side. These socks require requires three AA batteries that are sold separately.

Perfect Life
$42.08
Buy Now

Windriver Men's Battery Heated Socks

Mark's

These are the cheapest heated socks on the list but the reviews are hit and miss. While one shopper claims the heating element is so low that you can't really feel it, others who've bought these socks say they'd purchase again. "For the price and how I need to use them, they are fine," one review states.

WindRiver
$22.99
Buy Now

LHZ Heated Socks

Amazon Canada

These socks are a best seller on Amazon and hundreds of reviews say these are soft, comfortable and heat up really fast. One shopper wrote that they were able to wear the socks for about eight hours before the batteries died.

LHZ
$89.99
Buy Now

Sharper Image Heated Socks

Sharper Image

These unisex socks are made with moisture-wicking material to keep your feet dry and Spandex fabric that conforms to your feet. These come with three heat settings and an eight-hour battery life.

Sharper Image
$159.99
Buy Now

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

