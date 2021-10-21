15 Cozy Gifts You Can Get In Canada For That Person Who Is Always Freezing
Heated slippers? Yes, please.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
If you're looking for cozy gift ideas for the 2021 holidays, you'll appreciate these cute, practical and snuggly products. I mean, who doesn't love to curl up inside when the temperature drops?
From heated foot massagers and plushies to mug warmers, here are 15 gift ideas that'll keep them (or you!) cozy this holiday season.
Smoko Heated Slippers
Price: $64
Details: Aside from being super cute, these slippers are also heated. They're USB-powered, so they can lounge at home with toasty feet all winter long. It also comes in an adorable frog design for the same price.
$64 On URBAN OUTFITTERS
Heated Mouse Pad
Price: $6.99 (
$24.95)
Details: If they tend to get chilly at their desk, this heated mouse pad will keep their hand extra cozy while they work at home or in the office.
$6.99 On URBAN OUTFITTERS
Alpaca Wool Tuque
Price: $35
Details: This luxurious tuque is made with an alpaca wool blend, which has great heat retention even when it's below zero outside. You can get it in four colours: white, black, teal or mauve.
$35 On SIMONS
Sunbeam Heated Blanket
Price: $44.99 (
$48.54)
Details: Here's a heated fleece blanket that'll make it even harder to get off the couch. It has three settings to choose from, so they can feel snug as a bug when the weather takes a turn. It'll automatically shut off after three hours, so they won't have to worry about remembering to turn it off themselves.
$44.99 On AMAZON CANADA
Smoko Mini Monkey Toasty Heatable Plushie
Price: $24
Details: This adorable plushie is super soft and microwavable. They can stick it in the freezer for a little cold therapy in the summer if they want, too. It's available in four different shapes: monkey, potato, frog or mushroom.
$24 On URBAN OUTFITTERS
RENPHO Heated Foot Massager
Price: $179.99 (
$200)
Details: This heated foot massager has rotation balls, rolling sticks and six intensity levels to choose from. The foot inserts are removable and it also has an automatic shut-off timer that they can set to 15 or 30 minutes.
$179.99 On AMAZON CANADA
Love & Lore Mohair Plaid Scarf
Price: $39.50
Details: Here's a cozy scarf that's incredibly soft and will keep them bundled up all winter long. It comes in a gorgeous teal pattern, too.
Pocket Hand Warmer
Price: $35
Details: If they love to get outside no matter what the weather's like, here's a little hand warmer they can stash in their coat pocket.
$35 On AMAZON CANADA
Smoko Sloth Toasty Heatable Plushie
Price: $49
Details: This adorable plushie has a removable pouch in its interior that they can toss in the microwave. When they put it back inside, the entire plushie will heat up and give them something warm to curl up with.
$49 On URBAN OUTFITTERS
Heated Massage Seat Cushion
Price: $99.98
Details: If they need a home office upgrade, this heated seat cushion should do the trick. It also massages, so it'll knead away their chills and all their aches and pains, too.
$99.98 On AMAZON CANADA
Energy-Efficient Space Heater
Price: $54.99
Details: This cute space heater will help them warm up when there's a draft in the room. Reviewers say it's tiny but powerful and that it's the perfect size to warm up their bedroom or home office.
$54.99 On AMAZON CANADA
Chromatic Mid-Rise Reading Socks
Price: $34.50
Details: Grab a pair of classic reading socks from Indigo this holiday season in a fun new colour. Their sherpa lining will hug their feet in a cloud. You can get them in three colours: red, pink or mauve.
$34.50 On INDIGO
Lululemon Keep The Heat High-Rise Leggings
Price: $138
Details: These knitted Lululemon leggings are insulated, so they can go on their morning jog without losing heat. You can get them in sizes 2XS to 2XL, and they also come in black.
$138 On LULULEMON
Coffee Mug Warmer Set
Price: $59.99
Details: This heated mug warmer set will be a godsend for anyone who likes to savour their beverages. It comes with a mug, lid, spoon and electric warming plate that doubles as a wireless phone charger!
$59.99 On AMAZON CANADA
Love & Lore Alpine Mittens
Price: $29.50
Details: These ultra-soft mittens have a sherpa lining, so they'll keep their hands extra toasty. They come in six colours including pink and steel blue.