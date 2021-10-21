Trending Tags

15 Cozy Gifts You Can Get In Canada For That Person Who Is Always Freezing

Heated slippers? Yes, please.

15 Cozy Gifts You Can Get In Canada For That Person Who Is Always Freezing
Urban Outfitters

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're looking for cozy gift ideas for the 2021 holidays, you'll appreciate these cute, practical and snuggly products. I mean, who doesn't love to curl up inside when the temperature drops?

From heated foot massagers and plushies to mug warmers, here are 15 gift ideas that'll keep them (or you!) cozy this holiday season.

Smoko Heated Slippers

Urban Outfitters

Price: $64

Details: Aside from being super cute, these slippers are also heated. They're USB-powered, so they can lounge at home with toasty feet all winter long. It also comes in an adorable frog design for the same price.

$64 On URBAN OUTFITTERS

Heated Mouse Pad

Urban Outfitters

Price: $6.99 ($24.95)

Details: If they tend to get chilly at their desk, this heated mouse pad will keep their hand extra cozy while they work at home or in the office.

$6.99 On URBAN OUTFITTERS

Alpaca Wool Tuque

Simons

Price: $35

Details: This luxurious tuque is made with an alpaca wool blend, which has great heat retention even when it's below zero outside. You can get it in four colours: white, black, teal or mauve.

$35 On SIMONS

Sunbeam Heated Blanket

Amazon Canada

Price: $44.99 ($48.54)

Details: Here's a heated fleece blanket that'll make it even harder to get off the couch. It has three settings to choose from, so they can feel snug as a bug when the weather takes a turn. It'll automatically shut off after three hours, so they won't have to worry about remembering to turn it off themselves.

$44.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Smoko Mini Monkey Toasty Heatable Plushie

Urban Outfitters

Price: $24

Details: This adorable plushie is super soft and microwavable. They can stick it in the freezer for a little cold therapy in the summer if they want, too. It's available in four different shapes: monkey, potato, frog or mushroom.

$24 On URBAN OUTFITTERS

RENPHO Heated Foot Massager

Amazon Canada

Price: $179.99 ($200)

Details: This heated foot massager has rotation balls, rolling sticks and six intensity levels to choose from. The foot inserts are removable and it also has an automatic shut-off timer that they can set to 15 or 30 minutes.

$179.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Love & Lore Mohair Plaid Scarf

Indigo

Price: $39.50

Details: Here's a cozy scarf that's incredibly soft and will keep them bundled up all winter long. It comes in a gorgeous teal pattern, too.

$39.50 On INDIGO

Pocket Hand Warmer

Amazon Canada

Price: $35

Details: If they love to get outside no matter what the weather's like, here's a little hand warmer they can stash in their coat pocket.

$35 On AMAZON CANADA

Smoko Sloth Toasty Heatable Plushie

Urban Outfitters

Price: $49

Details: This adorable plushie has a removable pouch in its interior that they can toss in the microwave. When they put it back inside, the entire plushie will heat up and give them something warm to curl up with.

$49 On URBAN OUTFITTERS

Heated Massage Seat Cushion

Amazon Canada

Price: $99.98

Details: If they need a home office upgrade, this heated seat cushion should do the trick. It also massages, so it'll knead away their chills and all their aches and pains, too.

$99.98 On AMAZON CANADA

Energy-Efficient Space Heater

Amazon Canada

Price: $54.99

Details: This cute space heater will help them warm up when there's a draft in the room. Reviewers say it's tiny but powerful and that it's the perfect size to warm up their bedroom or home office.

$54.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Chromatic Mid-Rise Reading Socks

Indigo

Price: $34.50

Details: Grab a pair of classic reading socks from Indigo this holiday season in a fun new colour. Their sherpa lining will hug their feet in a cloud. You can get them in three colours: red, pink or mauve.

$34.50 On INDIGO

Lululemon Keep The Heat High-Rise Leggings

Lululemon

Price: $138

Details: These knitted Lululemon leggings are insulated, so they can go on their morning jog without losing heat. You can get them in sizes 2XS to 2XL, and they also come in black.

$138 On LULULEMON

Coffee Mug Warmer Set

Amazon Canada

Price: $59.99

Details: This heated mug warmer set will be a godsend for anyone who likes to savour their beverages. It comes with a mug, lid, spoon and electric warming plate that doubles as a wireless phone charger!

$59.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Love & Lore Alpine Mittens

Indigo

Price: $29.50

Details: These ultra-soft mittens have a sherpa lining, so they'll keep their hands extra toasty. They come in six colours including pink and steel blue.

$29.50 On INDIGO

