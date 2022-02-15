Sections

These Top-Rated Memory Foam Slippers On Amazon Canada Are Legit Like Walking On A Cloud

Starting at $39.99, these slippers have over 100,000 shoppers convinced.

Commerce Editor
RockDove,@rockdovefootwear | Instagram

Shopping for the ideal memory foam slippers? Amazon Canada is full of hidden gems and we found the perfect pair shoppers can't get enough of.

These RockDove Men's Original Two-Tone Memory Foam Slippers start at $39.99 and have over 102,000 reviews, 82% of which are positive. The slippers have memory foam-cushioned insoles that mould to the contours of your feet to provide minor arch support. You really feel like you're walking on a cloud, according to the countless reviews.

They come in nine different colour combos like black and lime, white and red, grey and blue and more. Prices vary depending on the colour but $39.99 isn't too shabby considering how other brands charge $69.99 for something similar. If you're on a tight budget, Amazon is your best bet on scoring a good deal.

A lot of people initially had concerns about their feet getting sweaty but the reviews put it to bed quickly. "They're breathable and my feet don't overheat when I wear them," one reviewer says.

The matching RockDove Women's Original Two-Tone Memory Foam Slippers are priced higher at $55.63 — yikes! Luckily, we found these cozy and cute ULTRAIDEAS Women's Cozy Memory Foam Slippers that have a ton of five-star reviews. The slippers start at just $33.15 and some reviewers claim it has helped them get rid of back pain.

Like the RockDove men's slippers, these also come in a bunch of different colours including pink, black and purple.

When buying a pair of slippers, keep in mind that eventually they'll stretch out as you continue to wear them, so, of course, it's totally normal if you want to go down a half-size and start off with a super snug fit.

