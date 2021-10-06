These $15 Dust Mop Slippers Are Perfect When You're Too Lazy To Clean Your Apartment
You get a pack of four to share with friends or roommates! 🙌
File this under Genius Cleaning Inventions! Those who hate household chores like dusting and sweeping the floors will get a kick out of these Dust Mop Slippers for $14.99 on Amazon Canada.
You get a pack of four that come in different colours: purple, blue, orange and green. With these slippers, you can pick up all the dust and pet hair off your hardwood floors without bending down or kneeling. It's the perfect item for lazy homebodies.
It's a hit with online shoppers, too. One five-star review reads: "I wear these when I'm baking in the kitchen. I bake about 30 or more pies at a time. They pick up flour and fine crumbs as I'm working around. No tracking to other rooms if I need to leave the kitchen."
$14.99 is a deal since you get four slippers that you can either keep for yourself or give out as housewarming gifts. A single pair of dust mop slippers start at $16.99 while others like these teddy bear dust mop slippers are a shocking $53.45. It's cute and all ... but in this economy?!
Details: When you're too lazy to sweep, you can go about your business while wearing a pair of these dust mop slippers made out of microfiber chenille. They're a one-size-fits-all product and safe to wear with or without socks. To clean, you can wash them by hand or throw them in the washer and hang them to dry.