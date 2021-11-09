Unique & Creative Holiday Gift Ideas You Can Get The Person Who Already Has Everything
From thoughtful photo albums to a national park pass!
Some people in your life are easy to buy gifts for — especially if they're a beauty lover or a total techie. But what about those people who seemingly have everything and claim they never want anything?
If there's a special person in your life who already has everything you could possibly think of, here are seven creative gift ideas that will blow them away this holiday season.
Buy them a fancy version of an everyday item
Details: There's something about everyday luxuries that bring about a little bit of joy every time they're used. You can get them this Aesop hand soap for $51 that will make them feel like they're at a spa or this Vacation Inc chardonnay sunscreen oil for US$22 if they're about to head on a sunny trip this winter.
Customize anything
Details: You can customize just about everything from a neon sign to a name necklace on marketplaces like Etsy and Narcity Market. You can also go all out and create a custom "royal family portrait" from a company like PopArtYou that designs hilarious artwork that'll have them laughing their butt off.
Make them a special photo album
Details: This year, pull at their heartstrings with a custom calendar or photo book that you can easily create with Mixbook. Physical mementos are so underrated nowadays and there's nothing quite like a thoughtful gift full of magical memories! You can even get creative and make a curated recipe book or travel bucket list.
Book them a trip or experience
Details: Take the stress out of their vacation planning by booking a trip together where all they'll have to do is relax (and it's also a great gift for yourself, too!). You could also get them a voucher for a subscription service or fun activity that they've always wanted to do. For the really outdoorsy person in your life, you can buy them a national park all-access pass starting at $59.17.
Try a plant subscription
Details: If they're obsessed with gardening and house plants, get them a plant subscription that'll adorn their house in greenery. We recommend checking out Piante, which is a Canadian business that'll deliver their new plant babies right to their door. If you don't want to commit to a full subscription, you can always get them a plant kit, bundle or a single plant, too.
Wine and dine them
Details: If they have already all the gadgets and gizmos in their kitchen, who doesn't appreciate a delicious homecooked meal? If you're not much of a chef, you can check out our foodie gift guide for some tasty gift baskets and other edible treats. You could also whip them up something from scratch (or mostly from scratch) with these food subscription services.
Elevate a standard gift card
Details: If someone is really hard to shop for, then a gift card for their favourite store might be your best bet. But instead of just giving it to them in an envelope, you can jazz it up by placing it in a small gift like this $7 mug from Indigo. Some retailers like Sephora Canada will even give you the option to upload your own photo on the card to make it a little more personalized.
Donate to a cause they're passionate about
Details: If the person you're shopping for would rather help someone else this holiday season, consider donating to a cause they care about instead. Reach out to an animal shelter if they're an animal lover or a local food bank in their city. You can also look at more global causes that are near and dear to them like UNICEF or the Coalition for Rainforest Nations.