Beauty Advent Calendars For The 2021 Holidays That'll Make You Shine Bright Like A Diamond
Some are so popular, they're running low on stock! 👀
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Although the holidays may seem a ways away, Canadians are getting their holiday shopping done early this year. Which, unsurprisingly, means a lot of advent calendars are already out of stock!
If you were planning on getting someone a beauty advent calendar this year, you might want to make your move sooner rather than later.
We've gathered 13 beauty advent calendars that are still in stock, but if you're looking for more variety, check out these adult-specific advent calendars and this larger list that includes something for everyone.
Mankind Advent Calendar 2021
Price: $175
Details: This elegant advent calendar features 25 grooming and male-beauty products they'll adore. Valued at a whopping $756, it includes luxurious minis from Dr. Brandt, Molten, Gruum Gosta and more!
$175 On LOOKFANTASTIC
L'Occitane Advent Calendar
Price: $89
Details: Help keep skin hydrated and refreshed this winter with this 24-day L'Occitane advent calendar that includes hand cream, shower gel and all sorts of soaps.
$89 On SEPHORA
Leslie Hampton X The Bay Beauty Advent Calendar
Price: $225
Details: According to her website, Lesley Hampton is an "Anishinaabe Artist and Fashion Designer focused on mental health awareness, body positivity, and authentic representation in fashion, film, and media." She teamed up with The Bay to create a stunning advent calendar with a value of over $1,300 in beauty products from popular brands like Clinique, Boscia and YSL.
$225 On THE BAY
Clarins 24-Day Advent Calendar
Price: $140
Details: Valued at $316, this Clarins advent calendar is packed with skincare, bath products and makeup anyone will love.
$140 On CLARINS
Revolution: You Are The Advent Calendar 2021
Price: $95
Details: This advent calendar features 25 days of beauty products by Revolution. From lipstick and glosses to mirrors and beauty blenders, this one has got it all!
$95 On SHOPPERS DRUG MART
Biotherm Advent Calendar
Price: $125
Details: Valued at $295, this 24-day advent calendar can rejuvenate dry and dull skin this winter season. With products from a variety of Biotherm collections, you or your bestie get to try it all.
$125 On BIOTHERM
Kiehl's Limited Edition Advent Calendar
Price: $140
Details: This limited edition advent calendar features 24 of Kiehl's most popular and favourited skincare products. It includes serums, salves, creams and so much more.
$140 On KIEHL'S
Lancôme Paris Advent Calendar
Price: $199
Details: With an estimated value of $580, this luxurious advent calendar is a steal for beauty lovers and fans of the brand. With 24 products to reveal, they'll get to try a ton of makeup and skincare by Lancôme.
$199 On LANCÔME
Voluspa Mini Scented Candles Advent Calendar
Price: $99
Details: For anyone obsessed with self-care and delicious scents, this 12-day advent calendar will give them just that. Every day brings a new Voluspa scent they can bask in, from french cade lavender and forbidden fig to vanilla latte and more.
$99 On SEPHORA
George & Viv 24 Days Of Beauty Advent Calendar
Price: $72
Details: This fancy advent calendar from Anthropologie features 24 premium beauty samples from popular brands like Sunday Riley and Caudalie. It's a great option for anyone who's obsessed with beauty products.
$72 On ANTHROPOLOGIE
Limited Edition Yves Saint Laurent Advent Calendar 2021
Price: $395
Details: If you're really trying to impress the beauty-lover in your life, check out this stunning advent calendar from YSL. It's valued at $680 and comes with two full-size products, 21 Deluxe Minis and one special gift.
$395 On YVES SAINT LAURENT
The Body Shop Share The Joy Advent Calendar
Price: $89
Details: The Body Shop has a stellar advent calendar for 2021 that features 24 little treasures like sheet masks and bath bombs they can treat themselves to. It's valued at $125!
$89 On THE BODY SHOP
Benefit Cosmetics The More The Merrier Makeup Holiday Advent Calendar
Price: $88
Details: This advent calendar is sure to be a hit with anyone who loves Benefit Cosmetics products. Over 12 days, they'll enjoy a new item a day that they can add to their makeup bag.