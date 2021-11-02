Trending Tags

Beauty Advent Calendars For The 2021 Holidays That'll Make You Shine Bright Like A Diamond

Some are so popular, they're running low on stock! 👀

Beauty Advent Calendars For The 2021 Holidays That'll Make You Shine Bright Like A Diamond
Clarins, Sephora

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Although the holidays may seem a ways away, Canadians are getting their holiday shopping done early this year. Which, unsurprisingly, means a lot of advent calendars are already out of stock!

If you were planning on getting someone a beauty advent calendar this year, you might want to make your move sooner rather than later.

We've gathered 13 beauty advent calendars that are still in stock, but if you're looking for more variety, check out these adult-specific advent calendars and this larger list that includes something for everyone.

Mankind Advent Calendar 2021

LOOKFANTASTIC

Price: $175

Details: This elegant advent calendar features 25 grooming and male-beauty products they'll adore. Valued at a whopping $756, it includes luxurious minis from Dr. Brandt, Molten, Gruum Gosta and more!

$175 On LOOKFANTASTIC

L'Occitane Advent Calendar

Sephora

Price: $89

Details: Help keep skin hydrated and refreshed this winter with this 24-day L'Occitane advent calendar that includes hand cream, shower gel and all sorts of soaps.

$89 On SEPHORA

Leslie Hampton X The Bay Beauty Advent Calendar

The Bay

Price: $225

Details: According to her website, Lesley Hampton is an "Anishinaabe Artist and Fashion Designer focused on mental health awareness, body positivity, and authentic representation in fashion, film, and media." She teamed up with The Bay to create a stunning advent calendar with a value of over $1,300 in beauty products from popular brands like Clinique, Boscia and YSL.

$225 On THE BAY

Clarins 24-Day Advent Calendar 

Clarins

Price: $140

Details: Valued at $316, this Clarins advent calendar is packed with skincare, bath products and makeup anyone will love.

$140 On CLARINS

Revolution: You Are The Advent Calendar 2021

Shoppers Drugmart

Price: $95

Details: This advent calendar features 25 days of beauty products by Revolution. From lipstick and glosses to mirrors and beauty blenders, this one has got it all!

$95 On SHOPPERS DRUG MART

Biotherm Advent Calendar

Biotherm

Price: $125

Details: Valued at $295, this 24-day advent calendar can rejuvenate dry and dull skin this winter season. With products from a variety of Biotherm collections, you or your bestie get to try it all.

$125 On BIOTHERM

Kiehl's Limited Edition Advent Calendar

Kiehl's

Price: $140

Details: This limited edition advent calendar features 24 of Kiehl's most popular and favourited skincare products. It includes serums, salves, creams and so much more.

$140 On KIEHL'S

Lancôme Paris Advent Calendar 

Lancôme

Price: $199

Details: With an estimated value of $580, this luxurious advent calendar is a steal for beauty lovers and fans of the brand. With 24 products to reveal, they'll get to try a ton of makeup and skincare by Lancôme.

$199 On LANCÔME

Voluspa Mini Scented Candles Advent Calendar 

Sephora

Price: $99

Details: For anyone obsessed with self-care and delicious scents, this 12-day advent calendar will give them just that. Every day brings a new Voluspa scent they can bask in, from french cade lavender and forbidden fig to vanilla latte and more.

$99 On SEPHORA

George & Viv 24 Days Of Beauty Advent Calendar

Anthropologie

Price: $72

Details: This fancy advent calendar from Anthropologie features 24 premium beauty samples from popular brands like Sunday Riley and Caudalie. It's a great option for anyone who's obsessed with beauty products.

$72 On ANTHROPOLOGIE

Limited Edition Yves Saint Laurent Advent Calendar 2021

Yves Saint Laurent

Price: $395

Details: If you're really trying to impress the beauty-lover in your life, check out this stunning advent calendar from YSL. It's valued at $680 and comes with two full-size products, 21 Deluxe Minis and one special gift.

$395 On YVES SAINT LAURENT

The Body Shop Share The Joy Advent Calendar

The Body Shop

Price: $89

Details: The Body Shop has a stellar advent calendar for 2021 that features 24 little treasures like sheet masks and bath bombs they can treat themselves to. It's valued at $125!

$89 On THE BODY SHOP

Benefit Cosmetics The More The Merrier Makeup Holiday Advent Calendar

Sephora Canada

Price: $88

Details: This advent calendar is sure to be a hit with anyone who loves Benefit Cosmetics products. Over 12 days, they'll enjoy a new item a day that they can add to their makeup bag.

$88 On SEPHORA CANADA

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

