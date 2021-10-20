Trending Tags

Adult Advent Calendars You Can Buy If You've Been More Naughty Than Nice This Year

These will jingle your bells if you know what I mean.

Adult Advent Calendars You Can Buy If You've Been More Naughty Than Nice This Year
Gaudilab | Dreamstime, Igor Mojzes | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Chocolate advent calendars are nice and all but if you've got a bigger appetite for things in the bedroom than the things in your kitchen cupboard, you'll love what these companies have in store this holiday season.

Brands like Lovehoney make adult advent calendars full of tantalizing treats to enjoy alone or with a partner. After all, sexual happiness is the gift that keeps on giving.

If you're looking to make this festive season a steamy one, you can treat yourself to any of these fun, flirty boxes online.

Lovehoney Best Sex Of Your Life Couple's Sex Toy Advent Calendar

Lovehoney

Price: $200

Details: Valued at over $560, this calendar comes with 24 toys including the popular Womanizer Classic (worth $149.99 alone!), so you can celebrate the hottest holidays yet.

$200 On LOVEHONEY

Lovehoney 12 Days of Play Sex Toy Advent Calendar for Men

Lovehoney

Price: $145

Details: All the toys in this advent calendar are perfect for solo and couple's play — and it's worth over $330! Shoppers who have already ordered and received their calendar say it's "Great fun not knowing what's behind a door and makes it more of a turn on."

$145 On LOVEHONEY

Lovehoney 7 Nights of Temptation Lingerie Calendar

Lovehoney

Price: $100

Details: If you love all things satin and lace, you'll love this box that comes with seven irresistible one-size lingerie. The website states it'll fit anyone a size 4 to 12. A plus-size version is available for the same price that's suited for those a size 14 - 20.

$100 On LOVEHONEY

Twelve Days Of Sexmas Sex Toy Advent Calendar

Nasty Gal

Price: $259.60 ($649)

Details: This Nasty Gal calendar contains twelve intimate products including kegel toning balls, a tapered bullet vibrator, chocolate edible body paint, and a g-spot rabbit vibrator. You're saving over $300 bucks if you end up buying this for you or your bestie.

$259.60 On NASTY GAL

Sex Advent Calendar (Christmas Sex Coupons Book For Couples)

Amazon Canada

Price: $13.13

Details: With this uber-cheap advent calendar on Amazon, you and your partner can take turns surprising each other for 24 days straight. A holiday smorgasbord of sexual pleasure awaits you both!

$13.13 On AMAZON CANADA

The Love Calendar For Couples

Amazon Canada

Price: $18.99

Details: The most affordable adult advent calendar on the list is this one on Amazon. Instead of getting a piece of chocolate, each window opens up and reveals a couple of activities to enjoy with your partner. Shoppers who've already purchased this in the past claim it's "super fun" and "sexy".

$18.99 On AMAZON CANADA

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

