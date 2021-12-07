8 Adult Stocking Stuffers To Get If You Want Nothing But Good Vibes For The Holidays
It turns out you can put a bow on the big O.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
The great thing about sex toys is that they’re the perfect size to fit into a stocking. Rather than lipstick or a pair of earrings you know you’ll never wear, why not treat yourself to toys you know you’ll use on a regular basis?
Whether you want to celebrate a sex-positive holiday season on your own, with a partner or your closest friends, you can find a ton of sensual stocking stuffers that would make Santa blush.
The items on this list, from popular shops like Lovehoney, Womanizer and We-Vibe, are small, affordable and loads of fun.
Better Love Reindeer
Price: $11.79 (
$39.99)
Details: Now here's a vibrator with Christmas spirit! This toy is coated in a velvety-smooth silicone and comes with a removable reindeer sleeve. It runs on LR44 batteries which are sold separately.
$11.79 On ELLA PARADIS
Lovehoney Rechargeable Moving Bead G-Spot Vibrator
Price: $39.97 (
$79.95)
Details: Select toys are up to 50% off at Lovehoney right now including this unique G-spot vibrator. It’s rechargeable and fully waterproof for whatever aquatic adventure you had in mind.
$39.97 On LOVEHONEY
We-Vibe Tango
Price: $69 (
$99)
Details: You can turn up the heat with this small and discreet bullet vibrator that’s rechargeable and waterproof, so you can have some fun in the tub, too. If you want to splurge, you can upgrade to the We-Vibe Tango X ($99) which comes with eight body-shaking vibes.
$69 On WE-VIBE
Lovehoney Frisky Tingles Rabbit Vibrator and Pleasure Balm Gift Set
Price: $39.95
Details: This is a two-in-one stocking stuffer because not only do you get a Rabbit vibrator, you also get a menthol-infused balm that’s designed to increase sensitivity. Jingle and tingle all the way!
$39.95 On LOVEHONEY
Better Love The Snowman
Price: $48.99
Details: This festive toy has a powerful motor with 10 vibration/suction modes and six intensity levels that will have you weak in the knees. It’s only 4.5 inches tall and super quiet — your roommates won’t hear a peep!
$48.99 On ELLA PARADIS
Drop 3-Speed Personal Massager
Details: If you don’t already know, Indigo sells a number of sexual wellness products online. Best of all, everything is just so cute and colourful. This toy in particular is a discreet and easy-to-use vibrator with a runtime of up to 2.5 hours.
$60 On INDIGO
Womanizer Starlet 2
Price: $69 (
$99)
Details: This toy, equipped with Pleasure Air Technology, can give you an intense sensation, unlike anything you’ve ever felt before. It comes with four different intensity levels so you control how and when you want it.
$69 On WOMANIZER
Puff Vibrator
Price: $57.50
Details: Another fun toy you can find at Indigo is this mint green compact suction vibrator. It has five intensity settings so you can choose the amount of suction that works best for you.