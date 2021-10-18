Trending Tags

The Best Stocking Stuffer Ideas In Canada For The 2021 Holidays & Some Cost Less Than A Toonie

30+ ideas from Amazon Canada, Indigo and more!

May Ning | Narcity, @elago | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Even though we haven't even celebrated Halloween yet, brands are already coming out with gift sets and advent calendars in anticipation of the most wonderful time of the year: the holidays.

It doesn't hurt to get a head start to make sure all your gifts arrive on time. To make your life a little easier, we'll be posting a ton of holiday shopping content and gift guides.

Here are some of the best stocking stuffer ideas for everyone on your shopping list. FYI, this list is updated daily, so make sure to keep it bookmarked for new ideas!

Gourmet du Village Hot Chocolates

Price: $1.49+

Details: These delicious hot chocolate powders come in so many fun flavours and colours that'll excite your friends and family members of every age. You can throw in some of these dehydrated mini marshmallows, too, as an added bonus.

$1.49 On AMAZON CANADA

Garnier Sheet Masks

Price: $2.98+

Details: We could all use some more self-care right now and these inexpensive sheet masks are the perfect addition to any spa-day themed gift basket or stocking.

$2.98+ On AMAZON CANADA

Melitta Pour-Over Cone Coffee Maker

Amazon Canada

Price: $3.98

Details: Making a cup of great coffee is as simple as pouring hot water over some coffee ground with this Melitta cone. It has two little windows that show how much room is left in their mug.

$3.98 On AMAZON CANADA

L'Occitane Hand Creams

Sephora Canada

Price: $12+

Details: You can treat your friend to these fancy hand creams that'll keep their paws from becoming rough and dry. They're the perfect size to throw in their bag and they smell amazing, too!

$12+ On SEPHORA CANADA

Crayola Washable Window Markers

Amazon Canada

Price: $5.95

Details: If your child or niece/nephew is constantly writing on walls, then you can gift them these washable window markers that are much easier to clean. The pack comes in ten different colours that work on mirrors, too.

$5.95 On AMAZON CANADA

Simons Botanical Sketch Cork Coasters

Simons

Price: $6

Details: These cute cork coasters will help keep anyone's coffee table free of scuffs and watermarks. Since they're made of cork, they're also great for protecting surfaces from hot drinks.

$6 On SIMONS

VAGA Scrunchies

Amazon Canada

Price: $9.99

Details: You can never have too many scrunchies and this six-pack of satin ones is perfect for sharing with your BFF. The satin material is less damaging to hair and helps to tame frizz

$9.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Shockproof Protective Silicone Case

Amazon Canada

Price: $8.95

Details: This vibrant Alexa remote cover is perfect for the person who's always losing the remote. The lightweight silicone also protects the device from popping open when dropped.

$8.95 On AMAZON CANADA

Reusable Round Makeup Remover Pads

Amazon Canada

Price: $9.99

Details: These reusable microfibre pads can wash off a whole face of makeup with just a bit of water. This set comes with three pads in different colours and a headband.

$9.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Indigo Scents Stocking Stuffer Candles

Indigo

Price: $9.24 ($12)

Details: These mini candles from Indigo are too damn cute and basically made to fit in a stocking. They're made of soy wax and come in a beautifully patterned box.

$9.24 On INDIGO

20-in-1 Snowflake Multi-Tool

Amazon Canada

Price: $11.99

Details: You never know when someone's going to need to fix a screw or open a package, and this handy little multi-tool can fit on a keychain for mini emergencies. It comes with 20 functional parts including a Phillips screwdriver and a bottle opener.

$11.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Elago W4 Apple Watch Stand

Amazon Canada

Price: $15.99

Details: Take your friend or family member on a blast to the past with this adorable retro Apple Watch charging dock. It'll keep their watch propped up so they can see the time and has a handy cable management slot for their charger.

$15.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Mokani Silicone Rings

Amazon Canada

Price: $12.99+

Details: These colourful silicone rings are great for anyone who has skin sensitivities to metals but still loves to accessorize. They come in multicolour packs of ten and in sizes 4 to 10.

$12.99+ On AMAZON CANADA

USB Mini Disco Light

Amazon Canada

Price: $11.99

Details: These phone disco lights will turn any occasion into a party and includes lightning, USB-C, and Android micro adapters so they'll work with any phone. It comes in a pack of three, so you can split them among your family.

$11.99 On AMAZON CANADA

LILIE&WHITE Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings

Amazon Canada

Price: $15.99

Details: These cute earrings would look good with any outfit and are actually gold-plated so they won't turn earlobes green.

$15.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Beauty Sponge Blender Container

Amazon Canada

Price: $10.99+

Details: These two packs of kitty cases can keep beauty sponges from getting squished while having enough air holes that they can properly dry. The bottoms are ribbed which turns them into cleaning pads!

$10.99+ On AMAZON CANADA

Real Techniques Go! Mini Travel Makeup Brushes

Amazon Canada

Price: $14.59

Details: This stackable 2-in-1 travel brush kit can be used for powder, blush, highlighter or bronzer touchups while on the go. It also comes with a cute pink pouch to store everything in.

$14.59 On AMAZON CANADA

NEWGO Gel Eye Mask

Amazon Canada

Price: $12.95

Details: This gel mask can be used warm or cold to help combat headaches and puffy eyes. It has an adjustable head strap so it won't fall or squeeze your noggin.

$12.95 On AMAZON CANADA

Logitech Wireless Mini Mouse

Amazon Canada

Price: $14.99

Details: This mini mouse is perfect for those with small hands or anyone who likes to work on the go. It comes with a USB receiver that goes right into a laptop.

$14.99 On AMAZON CANADA

iWALK Mini Power Bank

Amazon Canada

Price: $25.99

Details: This portable charger (the size of a lipstick) will conveniently plug into an iPhone, so no one needs to carry around any extra cables. It works on every device from an iPhone 6 to an iPhone 12 Pro Max.

$25.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Indigo Beard Apron

Indigo

Price: $9.90 ($15)

Details: If you know someone with a beard that's always leaving little hairs everywhere, then this beard apron will help keep their sink clean. It works by suctioning onto the mirror and catching all their trimmings for easy disposal.

$9.90 On INDIGO

Maison Bélanger Terracotta Essential Oil Diffuser

Simons

Price: $40

Details: If mist diffusers are a little too harsh for your friends, then you can gift them this beautiful clay essential oil diffuser that looks like gorgeous home decor.

$40 On AMAZON CANADA

Maison Simons Invigorating Eucalyptus Diffusing Oil

Simons

Price: $6.99

Details: And don't forget to throw in an essential oil like this eucalyptus one from Simons! It's extremely refreshing and 100% natural.

$6.99 On SIMONS

EWA Mini Portable Bluetooth Speaker With Travel Case

Amazon Canada

Price: $27.99

Details: This adorable little speaker is surprisingly powerful with up to 12 hours of playtime, a 66-foot Bluetooth range and a completely waterproof design. It comes with a travel case that's sure to make any showers, road trips or spontaneous dance parties ten times more fun.

$27.99 On AMAZON CANADA

ZEMTAC Mini Pop Push it Fidget Toy Keychain

Amazon Canada

Price: $9.99

Details: Know someone who's constantly fidgeting? These mini keychain fidget poppers are kind of like popping bubble wrap and will keep their digits busy when they're feeling stressed out.

$9.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Globe LED Dino Rechargeable Night Lamp

Price: $19.99

Details: This glowing dino will make the kid in your life feel safer at night. It's activated with just a simple touch on the head and cycles through a bunch of different colours.

$19.99 On CANADIAN TIRE

2-In-1 Rechargeable Hand Warmer and Power Bank

Indigo

Price: $14.52 ($22)

Details: We're sure you know someone whose hands are constantly freezing. If that's the case, then this portable handwarmer will be a total lifesaver for them this winter. It also doubles as a charging bank!

$14.52 On INDIGO

Love & Lore Medium Pouch Xo Geo

Indigo

Price: $11.88 ($18)

Details: This gorgeous pouch is so versatile, it can be used as a clutch, wallet, makeup bag and more. It has a zipper closure, so trinkets will never fall out all over the place.

$11.88 On INDIGO

Love & Lore Looped Tab Wallet

Indigo

Price: $19.47 ($29.50)

Details: This mini wallet will make a great gift for the minimalist in your life. It's small enough to fit in their handbag or carry on its own but still has all the pockets they'll need to store all their cards and coins.

$19.47 On INDIGO

LATME Ice Roller

Natalia Buia | Narcity

Price: $15.97

Details: If you know someone who is always getting headaches, then this ice roller could be their new favourite tool. Our editor loves it for reducing puffiness and spot-treating headaches.

$15.97 On AMAZON CANADA

PopSockets Phone Grip

Amazon Canada

Price: $14.99

Details: This adhesive PopSocket doubles as a stand and a grip which can be folded down when it's not in use. You can also get this cute avocado version on sale for $9.99 from The Source.

$14.99 On AMAZON CANADA

eos Strawberry Sorbet Lip Balm

Amazon Canada

Price: $3.97

Details: This fun egg-shaped lip balm tastes like sweet strawberries and will keep lips hydrated throughout the harsh winter months. It's made of shea butter which has a ton of naturally nourishing properties.

$3.97 On AMAZON CANADA

Mouse Wrist Rest Pad

Amazon Canada

Price: $13.99

Details: For the person who's always working, this wrist pad will help keep their hands from cramping up while using their mouse. It's made of memory foam and lycra and has a rubber bottom so it won't slip and slide.

$13.99 On AMAZON CANADA

