Here Are 9 Last-Minute Stocking Stuffers From Michael Kors & Almost All Of Them Are On Sale

Order ASAP & they'll arrive before December! 🙌

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're still ordering your last-minute gifts for the holidays, you won't want to skip out on these stocking stuffers from Michael Kors.

Depending on what province you're in, you can get standard shipping by Christmas Eve as long as you order between December 15 and 20.

If you miss the deadline, you can still get your items in time as long as you choose expedited shipping and make your purchase by December 21. You can check out Michael Kors' full list of shipping deadlines to make sure you've got the right dates.

That being said, here are nine last-minute stocking stuffers you can still have delivered in time for Christmas. Eight of the nine items listed are on sale right now!

Georgous! Eau De Parfum Purse Spray

Michael Kors

This is the only item on this list that isn't on sale, but it's still affordable at just $35. This delightful scent features woody and floral notes anyone who sultry fragrances would love. It comes in a handy carry-anywhere tube they can stash in their purse when they're on the go.

Michael Kors
$35
Rae Quilted Cotton Blend Bag Charm

Michael Kors

Your loved one can attach this mini bag charm to their keys or favourite handbag for easy access to their lip balm, earbuds or cash. You can get it in either army green or grey.

Michael Kors
$128 $39
Logo Clip Case For Apple AirPods

Michael Kors

Featuring the Michael Kors signature-print canvas, this handy AirPods case will give them somewhere ultra-stylish to stash their earbuds. It's available in blue or black.

Michael Kors
$98 $49
Men's Cooper Pebbled Leather Tall Card Case

Michael Kors

This sleek and ultra-slim card case can fit all their cards in one place. It's currently $79 off and available in black, navy or brown.

Michael Kors
$128 $49
Small Saffiano Leather 3-In-1 Card Case

Michael Kors

Here's a stylish card case your loved one will be impressed to find in their stocking this Christmas. While black is a fool-proof choice, you can also get it in pink, burgundy or beige.

Michael Kors
$198 $59
Men's Kent Logo Tape Nylon Gabardine Belt Bag

Michael Kors

This durable belt bag is sure to surprise your loved one this holiday season. It's sporty but classy and comes in handy when they don't want to stuff their pockets or lug around an entire backpack.

Michael Kors
$268 $89
14-Karat Gold-Plated Sterling Silver Rainbow Pavé Oversized Ring

Michael Kors

How cute is this vibrant ring? Inspired by all the colours of the rainbow, it's sure to make them smile this holiday season. It's available in ring sizes 5 to 9.

Michael Kors
$155 $77.50
Mens Cooper Pebbled Leather Billfold Wallet With Passcase

Michael Kors

If your loved one is in need of a new wallet, consider this textured billfold-style wallet from Michael Kors. Aside from navy blue, you can get it in yellow, burgundy, green or brown.

Michael Kors
$248 $79
Large Pride Heart Logo Canvas Zip Pouch

Michael Kors

How awesome is this funky pride-inspired pouch? While it's spacious enough to use on its own, it's also slim enough that they'll be able to slide it into their favourite handbag or backpack, too. You can get it in white or black.

Michael Kors
$158 $89
