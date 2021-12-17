These Last-Minute Gifts Don't Require Shipping & Are Still Really Thoughtful
Gift cards are great and all, but they don't exactly scream "personally chosen for you!"
Have you missed the shipping deadline for the holiday gifts you wanted to buy? While you might still be able to pick up a last-minute gift in person, you can also get your loved ones something really cool with these instant subscriptions and digital services.
It's really simple. All you have to do is print out the confirmation sheet and add a handwritten note or card, which is totally optional but adds a nice touch! It's way more thoughtful (and useful) than a plain old retail gift card because you can tailor it to their hobbies and lifestyle.
Here are seven gift ideas for aeveryone from movie lovers to job hunters that don't require any shipping.
SiriusXM Satellite Radio Subscription
If your best bud owns a car, you can give them the gift of music with a SiriusXM satellite radio subscription that has all the channels they'd ever dream of. Using the code TREATFOR3, you can get the first three months for just $2. If you don't know their vehicle VIN or radio ID, you can first link it to yours and transfer it to them afterwards.
Disney+ Subscription
You can gift them a year's worth of their favourite shows and movies with a Disney+ subscription. They'll be able to stream everything from Marvel blockbusters to shows like the Simpsons with no ads. It also includes access to Star, a content hub full of nostalgic throwbacks.
Cameo Personalized Celebrity Video
Is there a celebrity or athlete that your loved ones are simply obsessed with? You can get them a personalized video message from their idols via Cameo. The prices and delivery times range depending on the celebrity, but there is a section for 24-hour deliveries if you need it sooner rather than later. Celebs you can find on Cameo include cast members from The Office, Game of Thrones and The Bachelor.
MasterClass Membership
For the person who's always taking up new hobbies and eager to learn new things, why not gift them a MasterClass membership? Right now when you purchase a membership you'll get a second membership FREE, so it's really a gift for yourself, too!
Blinkist Bite-Sized Reading App
A Blinkist subscription would be the perfect gift for the person who has a mile-long list of books to read but can never find the time. The app has thousands of non-fiction books that are summarized in around 15 minutes in the form of audio, a summary and "shortcasts". Right now, you can get 40% off an annual subscription.
Omaze
Omaze is a fundraising company that partners with charities and gives donators a chance to win amazing prizes like celebrity golf trips and fun products. You can donate on their behalf and it's a fun way to give back while also making a great gift.
FlexJobs Membership
If you know that they're currently job hunting then you can make their life a whole lot easier with a FlexJob membership that'll give them access to hundreds of jobs. Using the code NEWYEAR, you can get up to 60% off any membership plan including one week, one month, three months, or one year but prices vary.
NordVPN
While a VPN isn't the sexiest gift out there, if you know someone that takes online security very seriously it'll give them peace of mind, which is pretty great. Plus, they'll be able to stream content from other countries and it's one of those things that's better when they don't have to pay for it themselves. You can purchase a monthly, annual or two-year plan and prices vary.
VividSeats Event Tickets
When all else fails, you can treat them to a concert or sports game if they prefer experiences over material things. Given the ever-changing COVID-19 situation, VividSeats and other event retailers like Ticketmaster and Get Your Guide all have flexible policies for cancellations, so make sure you check them out before you book. You can also book events in 2022 and even 2023!
