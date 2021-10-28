What Is A VPN & Should You Buy One In Canada? Here’s What You Need To Know
NordVPN has an early Black Friday sale and you can save 72% on one!
If you've been hearing buzz all over Reddit about virtual private networks, but you're just scratching your head and thinking "WTF is a VPN?" Don't worry, you're not alone.
So what are VPNs and why is everyone talking about getting one?
In short, VPNs give you complete privacy and anonymity online by creating a private network from a public internet connection. A lot of people use VPNs to stream content from other countries, purchase cryptocurrencies and even save money on flights.
One popular provider, NordVPN, is having an early Black Friday sale and those interested can save 72% off the original price.
This means NordVPN's 2-year plan will cost just $79 ($3.29/month) instead of $286.80. That's a HUGE saving! According to the company, this is their biggest sale since 2017.
This amazing deal runs until December 1. After that, the sale price of a two-year plan goes up to $89 ($3.71/month).
With this NordVPN plan, you can encrypt your internet connection to protect your data, get access to over 5,000 servers worldwide and connect up to six devices at the same time, meaning your family or roommates can get in on all the action.
