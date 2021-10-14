Air Canada's 2022 Flight Schedule Just Dropped & There Are So Many European Destinations
A vacation could be just around the corner...✈️
If you've been dreaming of Europe, look no further. Air Canada's 2022 flight schedule just dropped and there are so many seasonal services to places like Barcelona, Venice, Nice and more.
On Thursday, October 14, the airline announced that it plans to fly to destinations across Europe, Africa, the Middle East and India next summer, in addition to its year-round services.
If you'd like to spend the holidays overseas, flights to places like Amsterdam, Lyon, Brussels, London, Paris and Vienna, among others, are available through December 2021.
If a summer trip abroad is more your thing, how about a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Athens, Cairo, Edinburgh, Reykjavik or Rome?
For those who just can't wait until then, there are flights from Canada to iconic European cities like Barcelona, Lisbon and Rome from March 2022 onwards.
Air Canada says there will be services from all over the country, including through hubs in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and Calgary.
For anybody flying with the airline from Toronto Pearson in the near future, it's worth noting that they're asking people to check in even earlier to "ensure customers have adequate time to catch their flights."
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.